Who is HoodTrophy Bino? Chrisean Rock goes Instagram official with new beau amid Blueface’s new girlfriend Angela’s moving-in drama

Chrisean Rock showed off her new boyfriend, HoodTrophy Bino (real name Tadashi Sayres), with PDA in photos and videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 16.Los Angeles rapper Bino, 25, and Chrisean made their public appearance at The Potter’s House Church in Dallas last week.Chrisean Rock hard launches new romance with HoodTrophy Bino. (Image via Instagram/@chrisean)Per AllHipHop, HoodTrophy Bino spent his childhood in Palmdale and the South Central LA Projects. He was one of eight siblings, raised under a single roof by their mother alone. Bino grew up influenced by gang life and crimes, which led to his many run-ins with the law.Bino told AllHipHop in his October 2022 interview about meeting Soulja Boy during one of his jail stays. He wrote Soulja a letter and offered the rapper &quot;a bag of Hot Cheetos&quot;.Soulja Boy reconnected with Bino after he was released from jail, and the two collaborated on the track, Racing In Traffic. In 2021, Soulja signed him to his record label, Stacks On Deck Money Gang (SODMG).HoodTrophy Bino is a father to his three children: daughter Milli, and sons Sekani and Cauis.Chrisean Rock makes her new romance public while ex Blueface's new girlfriend moves in with his fatherChrisean Rock made her romance with HoodTrophy Bino public through Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 16. According to The Shade Room, one of the snaps where the duo was seen walking into the church in matching white ensembles, holding hands, Chrisean penned the caption:&quot;I genuinely wanna see us win&quot;The reality TV star also reportedly showered her love on Bino in another snap where the latter held a rose bouquet:&quot;I love LOVE you da best&quot;Chrisean shared more snippets from her recent outing with HoodTrophy Bino. The couple attended a BIG3 match over the weekend, where they took photos with Ice Cube and some of their fans.The 25-year-old Maryland rapper reposted a video on IG Stories where she and her new beau were cozied up next to each other at the court side, captioning it:&quot;@hoodtrophybino I love you fr God bless your heart I needed dis&quot;The Soulja Boy artist also went all out on hard launching his romance with Chrisean Rock. A carousel shared by Bino on Sunday captured him and Chrisean at a theme park, the BIG3 game, and a few other PDA-filled moments shared during their date. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Chrisean Rock's ex, Blueface, with whom she shares a son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, also moved on to a new chapter in his life. While the 28-year-old is currently serving a sentence for violating his probationary order, his new girlfriend, Angela, recently moved to his house.Blueface's father recently posted a video welcoming Angela inside the rapper's house. The clip was reposted on LiveBitez's Instagram page on Saturday. Another clip captured Angela in a conversation with Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold.Karlissa asked Angela what she would say to the people, wondering if Blueface would treat her the same way he treated his exes, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Angela replied:&quot;You know what? You can't put your insecurity on other people. And how is he going to do me the same way? I've been the one holding him down. I'm the realest one on his team, you heard him. His best supporter. He ain't nothing without me on his team.&quot;Karlissa also addressed other comments implying Blueface was dating Angela to make Chrisean Rock jealous. She pointed out that both Chrisean and Jaidyn have moved on and begun dating other people.In a Facebook post, Karlissa asked people to stop being &quot;bitter&quot; and congratulate Blueface on his new romance.