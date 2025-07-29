Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold slams Chrisean Rock after she accused her son of assaulting her while she was pregnant

On July 28, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to Instagram in order to defend the rapper from the abuse allegations made by Chrisean Rock. According to Chrisean, the rapper had assaulted her while she was pregnant. HotNewHipHop reported that Chrisean made these allegations for the first time during a livestream in June.In her video, Karlissa defended her son, who is currently behind bars.&quot;He just sitting there, just doing the time like it was his problem and his fault. Ain't complaining. And here we go trying to put some more stuff on him,&quot; she said.In the clips that Karlissa uploaded on Instagram stories, she even accused Chrisean of being the aggressor in the relationship. She claimed that whenever there was a fight between the rapper and Chrisean, the latter would be aggressive towards him.&quot;His PTSD is not set up to walk away from nobody. Just right, left, right, left. Some ni**as in these streets got PTSD. You can't just right, left, right, left, and then they just going to walk off,&quot; she said.Last month, during a livestream, Chrisean Rock claimed that Blueface once threatened to kill their unborn child. She shared some gory details and accused the rapper of being responsible for multiple violent acts, including beating and threatening her, while she was six–seven months pregnant.According to AllHipHop, these claims by Chrisean Rock surfaced after Blueface posted a few videos of his house in a messy state, where he accused Chrisean of being responsible for the situation. The outlet added that the rapper, who had been in jail, had allegedly permitted Chrisean to stay at his home only to co-parent their son. He further suggested that he believed she was homeless and thus needed a place to live.Meanwhile, the latest video by Karlissa surfaced sometime after Chrisean sat for an interview with DJ Akademiks. Karlissa Saffold bashes Chrisean Rock's apparent behavior during her pregnancyKarlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, did not just stop at defending her son, but also went about bashing Chrisean Rock for her behavior when she was pregnant. In the Instagram story that had been recently posted by Karlissa, she addressed the same.&quot;[Blueface] already got two kids, and they came out perfectly fine. No issues at all,&quot; she said.This was not the first time that Karlissa had taken to social media defending the rapper and bashing Chrisean. According to Rolling Out, Karlissa had previously blamed Chrisean publicly for her and Blueface's son's alleged disabilities.The outlet reported that Karlissa had previously claimed that Chrisean's apparent smoking and drinking habits had a negative impact on her child. At the time, this even prompted Chrisean Rock to take to X and warn Karlissa to avoid talking about her son. She further claimed that Karlissa wasn't even that close to her grandson to make any remarks surrounding him.&quot;You wasn't that motherf*cking close. You didn't even get to hold him, bro. Don't play with him like that, bro. And it's funny, this is a PSA for everybody that think they can just clown my kid for clout. Let's see what y'all going to look like,&quot; she said.According to Rolling Out, the warning by Chrisean prompted Karlissa to post another clip on social media. In the video, she stated that she loved all her grandchildren despite any &quot;disabilities.&quot;&quot;I love all my kids, no matter what, I told you. Whether they slow, need a helmet, whether they got nappy hair, whether they short, funny-looking. I love all my grandkids,&quot; she said.While this entire drama unfolded between Chrisean and Karlissa, Blueface remained incarcerated.Chrisean Rock accuses Blueface of using drugs in jailChrisean Rock and Blueface have been in a volatile relationship for a while now. Last month, she took to an Instagram live session and accused the rapper of using drugs while being behind bars.&quot;I need to stop talking to this demon. And he's smoking fetty, like he's getting high. He heard about streamer prom, make a weird video lying saying that I left the house like that... I just got there, I just caught a flight last night,&quot; she said.Chrisean Rock also claimed that the rapper lied when he accused her of messying up his house. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the time, Blueface did not immediately react to the accusations made by Chrisean. For the unversed, the rapper surrendered in January for an apparent probation violation. Since then, the rapper has been behind bars. According to reports by HotNewHipHop, Blueface claimed that he was supposed to get out of prison in July 2025.As far as the latest video by Karlissa Saffold is concerned, Chrisean Rock has not reacted to it, as of the publication of this article.