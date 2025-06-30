"Why is she even there" — Internet reacts to Chrisean Rock shoving her hand into LiAngelo Ball's ex Miss Nikki Baby's birthday cake

Chrisean Rock found herself at the center of controversy after a video of her went viral online recently. In the clip, Rock can be seen shoving her bare hands into Miss Nikki Baby's birthday cake and then eating it. For the unversed, Miss Nikki Baby previously dated American basketball guard LiAngelo Ball.

Ad

The video, which appeared to be an Instagram story, was posted by @livebitez and then reshared by several accounts on X, including @mymixtapez. The clip has already garnered over 180K views and more than 600 likes since it was posted on Sunday, June 29. The caption of the tweet by @mymixtapez read:

"Chrisean Rock receives backlash after she shoved her entire hand into LiAngelo Ball’s baby mama Miss Nikki Baby’s birthday cake."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to The Express Tribune, it wasn't just netizens who criticized Chrisean Rock's behavior; party guests also didn't seem very impressed. Reacting to the surfaced video, one X user commented:

"Why is she even there 🤦🏾‍♂️!"

Haze @JusDaMain_Event LINK Why is she even there 🤦🏾‍♂️

Ad

Several netizens reacted to the video and called out Rock's actions. Another user wrote:

"Why is Chrisean always acting weird 😭?"

"The fact people still invite her places and keeping her famous is crazy," added a tweet.

"Take the whole cake with you then lmao," wrote another user.

Many reactions portrayed the same type of expressions, where people had been criticizing Rock for shoving her hand into the cake. One netizen wrote:

Ad

"Blame whoever keep inviting her unless she just popping up to these events 😂😂😂."

"Moments like that can flip celebration into conflict fast," wrote another one.

"Shoving her hand in it came off loud, not playful," read a tweet.

According to The Express Tribune, while some netizens believed that it was just a playful gesture, most of the comments were negative and called out Rock.

Ad

Chrisean Rock claims she signed a million-dollar deal with Kick

Amid the latest controversy over the incident at Miss Nikki Baby's birthday, Chrisean Rock has been in the headlines for quite some time. According to HotNewHipHop, Rock claimed she landed a million-dollar deal with Kick.

The news emerged after Clippitz uploaded footage on TikTok and Instagram, reportedly suggesting that Kick had developed a strategy of investing in content creators with large, loyal fanbases and the ability to go viral.

Ad

According to the outlet, Rock was expected to share music releases, raw and unfiltered livestreams, and spontaneous moments every week. This news also came amid a viral clip in which Rock said she planned to get her face tattoo of Blueface removed. She had first revealed the large face tattoo in January of last year.

For the unversed, Rock has had several tattoos dedicated to Blueface over the years. Many netizens reacted to the new video, with some praising her for choosing a different path, while others argued that she should not have gotten such a tattoo in the first place.

Ad

Chrisean Rock reportedly feuds with streamer Wendy Ortiz

Amid several headlines surrounding Chrisean Rock, one of the latest involves her apparent feud with streamer Wendy Ortiz. According to HotNewHipHop, the issues began after Ortiz claimed in a viral video that she was "scared" of Rock.

This prompted Rock to call Wendy "petty" and challenge her to settle things with a fight. The drama escalated from there and continued on social media, with both Wendy and Chrisean Rock taking digs at each other.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, there has been no news of a physical confrontation despite Rock's suggestion.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock has not issued any further response to the recent viral video, which has only intensified the criticism against her. Miss Nikki Baby has also not released any statement addressing the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More