Where was Nobody Wants This season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Nobody Wants This season 2 is filmed in current-day Los Angeles throughout the city's different neighborhoods. Filming primarily occurred in real places and public spaces around Malibu, Westwood, Hancock Park, Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, and Hollywood.

The production was supervised by showrunner Erin Foster and location manager Derek Alvarado, who sought to depict a realistic portrayal of Los Angeles and the characters' lives, culture, and ethnicity in their location choices. Filming for Nobody Wants This season 2 took place between March and May 2025.

All the Nobody Wants This season 2 filming locations

Eagle Rock, Los Angeles

Eagle Rock is the main location for filming Noah's home in Nobody Wants This season 2. This modern house with its simple "Japandi" style, designed by Kirsten Blazek, embodies Noah's character and features in a number of important household scenes between Noah and Joanne where they debate what the future holds for them.

Eagle Rock, in Northeast LA, was seen on both seasons and is known for its changing, architecturally unique neighborhoods. Outside of the show, Eagle Rock has also been used in independent films and television shows looking for authentic Eastside LA locations.

Malibu, California

Temple Ahava, the on-screen synagogue where Noah is employed, scenes were filmed at a dramatic private home in Malibu at 27929 Winding Way. This new coast house, by Ed Niles, with sweeping glass curves and ocean vistas, doubled as a stand-in for the relaxed, liberal congregation at the heart of many of the season's plot points.

Highland Park Bowl

Highland Park Bowl, a Prohibition-era bowling alley on Figueroa Street, is a season 2 standout in scenes where characters meet for social adventures. Established in 1927, it boasts restored vintage surroundings and an energetic ambiance.

The location has also been seen in GLOW and several music videos, adding period charm to productions seeking a timeless LA aesthetic.

SoHo Dance, LA

SoHo Dance in West LA is features in scenes where Joanne explores new hobbies and social life. The studio is known to offer a variety of classes on Latin, ballroom, and social dance.

It has been utilized in the past for reality television productions and local media coverage on the dance culture in LA. SoHo Dance's lively social atmosphere and modern styling provide an appropriate, realistic setting for character growth in the series.

Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles

Osteria Mozza, an upscale Italian eatery on Melrose Avenue, makes an appearance in Nobody Wants This season 2 plot surrounding a date-night pasta-making class for two of the characters. With its celebrity chef proprietors and Michelin stars, Osteria Mozza has been a backdrop for food-themed documentaries and chef-centric television specials.

What is Nobody Wants This season 2 all about?

Nobody Wants This season 2 continues with Joanne, an agnostic podcaster, and Noah, a religiously devout rabbi, as they try to live together after the relationship they had in season 1. The new episodes dive into the difficulty of mixing up worldviews and belief systems, especially when Noah's career aspirations and Joanne's unwillingness to convert to Judaism raise a fight between them.

The season also widens its scope to portray a larger cast of characters, including Joanne’s sister, Morgan, who is getting married, and friends, Esther and Sasha, whose marriage is going through tough times. Rather than presenting an idealized version of love, the season shows the often messy, humorous, and, above all, human process of emerging strong bonds between the couples in their uncertain situations.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

