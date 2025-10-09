“Title alone screams emotional blackout”: Netizens react as Selena Gomez is set to release a new song for ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2

Selena Gomez will headline the soundtrack for the second season of Nobody Wants This with a new single titled In the Dark, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Just Jared on October 8, 2025. The track opens a 19-song album featuring a diverse lineup that includes Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, FINNEAS, Alessia Cara, and Portugal. The Man.The album has reportedly been assembled by The Core Entertainment and Interscope Records. Simon Tikhman, CEO of The Core Entertainment, worked on the project with music supervisors Manish Ravel, Tom Wolfe, and Jonathan Leahy of Aperture Music. The soundtrack will be released through The Core Records and Interscope with the Nobody Wants This premiere on October 23, 2025.The announcement has fans excited, with some suggesting that the name of Selena Gomez's track hints at an &quot;emotional blackout.&quot;Ediomo…👾 @BADHIT3LINKThe title alone screams emotional blackoutWords @xwordzLINKand trust me if it’s anything like her earlier “Lose You to Love Me” era, we’re in for some emotional damage again... God bless heartbreaks!Miss Riya ✨ @rudemiss18LINKOh, Selena dropping &quot;In The Dark&quot; for a show called *Nobody Wants This*? Bold move it's like naming your album &quot;Please Ignore Me.&quot; But hey, if it's got that Rare-era vulnerability, count me in for the emotional blackout.Many fans are excited about listening to new music from Selena Gomez.vinny @drummervince52LINKI can't wait to hear it, she is a dope singer.Web3 Mum @web3_mumLINKCan't wait to hear it! Love that she's doing the music for the show again.selenerrr @selenerrr321LINKWelcome back queen SelenaSelena Gomez leads a star-studded soundtrack for season 2The complete tracklist for Nobody Wants This season 2 features Selena Gomez’s In the Dark as the opening song, followed by tracks by Teddy Swims, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, FINNEAS, Alessia Cara, Role Model, and Giveon.Erin Foster, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe and Jackie Tohn attend Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day: &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 10, 2024 (Image bia Getty)Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Simon Tikhman, CEO of The Core Entertainment, and series creator Erin Foster's partner, said that the soundtrack was &quot;one of a kind.&quot; &quot;The fact that we were able to put together a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with incredible artists speaks to the success of the first season. I wanted the music to reflect the same mix of honesty, sharpness, and heart that Erin [Foster] brings to the story, while also creating a soundtrack that can stand on its own.&quot;Interscope Records president of A&amp;R, Sam Riback, noted that the creative process was driven by the strong reception of the show’s debut season. Speaking to Just Jared, Riback said,&quot;So many artists were drawn to the uniquely captivating love story and the role of music in this series. We could not be more proud of the pool of artists we’ve assembled who helped create the musical backdrop for season two.&quot;Here is the full tracklist, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.In The Dark by Selena GomezYou’ve Got Another Thing Coming by Teddy SwimsWho’s Your Boyfriend (Acoustic) by Royel OtisHeart Letting Go by Chris StapletonIf The World Burns Down by Kacey MusgravesThat’s What I’ll Be by Baylee LynnPalomino by FINNEASYour Girl by Towa BirdMy House by Alessia CaraSaddle Again by Role ModelClimate Change by Just JayneThis Version of Us by Ella LangleyWhat by BENEEReach You by Portugal. The Man Dancing in the Smoke by GIVĒONMelodies by Dermot KennedyHomesick by CucoBite My Tongue by Cassandra ColemanNobody Wants This Score SuiteThe track by Selena Gomez is her first since her wedding to producer Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)Nobody Wants This became a breakout hit following its first season, earning three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, according to Just Jared. The first season of the show was reportedly known for its carefully curated soundtrack, which featured songs like Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Olivia Rodrigo’s Obsessed and Brutal, and Rihanna’s Love on the Brain. Nobody Wants This season two is expected to be out on Netflix on October 23, 2025.