Nobody Wants This season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Nobody Wants This season 2 is a popular rom-com series which is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans who appreciated Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) in season 1 can catch the new season, which is already available for streaming.Season 2 continues the story of the characters and their complicated relationships. In season 2, Joanne and Noah face challenges in their interfaith relationship. New and old characters appear and change.While Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reprise their roles, a host of other talented actors join the ensemble, including Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.Full list of the main cast of Nobody Wants This season 2Kristen Bell as JoanneKristen Bell at Netflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyKristen Bell returns as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who falls in love with Noah, a rabbi. Her character struggles, especially with her possible conversion to Judaism to stay with Noah. Joanne struggles with interfaith love and cultural expectations in season 2.Kristen Bell became a household name playing Veronica Mars and gained further recognition for her voice work in Disney's Frozen franchise. Her recent work includes The Good Place and Veronica Mars revival.Adam Brody as NoahAdam Brody at Netflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyNoah, played by Adam Brody, is a rabbi who falls in love with Joanne despite their cultural differences. Noah strengthens their relationship in season 2 by addressing faith and sacrifice. He struggles between loving Joanne and his traditions.Adam Brody is known for his role as Seth Cohen in The O.C. He has appeared in Jennifer’s Body, Ready or Not, and several other acclaimed TV shows.Justine Lupe as MorganJustine Lupe at Netflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyJustine Lupe plays Morgan, Joanne's sister and podcast co-host. Morgan discovers romance in an unexpected place in season 2 as she discovers her relationship goals. During her friendship with Sasha, her character discovers herself.Lupe's career has gained significant momentum, particularly for her role as Willa Ferreyra in Succession. She has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mr. Mercedes.Timothy Simons as SashaNetflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyTimothy Simons portrays Noah's older brother, Sasha. Sasha struggles with his close friendship with Morgan, Esther's discomfort, and his own growth in season 2. Sasha is complex, juggling family, emotions, and relationships.Simons rose to fame for his role as Jonah Ryan in Veep, a political satire that earned him multiple nominations and awards. His other notable works include The Handmaid's Tale, Don’t Worry Darling, and Candy.Jackie Tohn as EstherJackie Tohn at Netflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyJackie Tohn plays Esther, Sasha's wife, and Noah's sister-in-law. In season 2, Esther embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Initially strict and reserved, she begins questioning her role in the family and explores the idea of having fun and embracing a more relaxed attitude.Tohn is best known for her role in GLOW, where she portrayed Melanie Rosen. She has also appeared in Best Leftovers Ever! and A Futile and Stupid Gesture.Nobody Wants This season 2 supporting cast &amp; charactersNetflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyMichael Hitchcock as HenryStephanie Faracy as LynnPaul Ben-Victor as IlanTovah Feldshuh as BinaSherry Cola as AshleyWhat to expect from Nobody Wants This season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNobody Wants Season 2 explores Joanne and Noah's love and its challenges. They must balance social circles, family expectations, and personal growth as they navigate interfaith romance.Expect comedy, emotional growth, and plenty of moments that will have fans invested in the journey of these characters. The tension between love, faith, and identity remains central to the narrative. Where is Nobody Wants This season 2 streaming online?Nobody Wants This season 2 can only be streamed on Netflix. Now that all of the episodes from the second season are out, fans can watch them all at once. You can also watch the first season again on Netflix if you missed it.Production and directionNetflix's &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: GettyThe direction and production of Nobody Wants This season 2 are managed by Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. The duo has experience in creating hit television shows like Girls. Erin Foster, the original creator of the series, continues to serve as executive producer, along with her sister Sara Foster.Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.