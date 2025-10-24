Nobody Wants This season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

  • home icon
By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:23 GMT
Netflix
Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Nobody Wants This season 2 is a popular rom-com series which is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans who appreciated Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) in season 1 can catch the new season, which is already available for streaming.

Season 2 continues the story of the characters and their complicated relationships. In season 2, Joanne and Noah face challenges in their interfaith relationship. New and old characters appear and change.

While Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reprise their roles, a host of other talented actors join the ensemble, including Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.

Full list of the main cast of Nobody Wants This season 2

Kristen Bell as Joanne

also-read-trending Trending
Kristen Bell at Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Kristen Bell at Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Kristen Bell returns as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who falls in love with Noah, a rabbi. Her character struggles, especially with her possible conversion to Judaism to stay with Noah. Joanne struggles with interfaith love and cultural expectations in season 2.

Kristen Bell became a household name playing Veronica Mars and gained further recognition for her voice work in Disney’s Frozen franchise. Her recent work includes The Good Place and Veronica Mars revival.

Adam Brody as Noah

Adam Brody at Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Adam Brody at Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Noah, played by Adam Brody, is a rabbi who falls in love with Joanne despite their cultural differences. Noah strengthens their relationship in season 2 by addressing faith and sacrifice. He struggles between loving Joanne and his traditions.

Adam Brody is known for his role as Seth Cohen in The O.C. He has appeared in Jennifer’s Body, Ready or Not, and several other acclaimed TV shows.

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Justine Lupe at Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Justine Lupe at Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Justine Lupe plays Morgan, Joanne's sister and podcast co-host. Morgan discovers romance in an unexpected place in season 2 as she discovers her relationship goals. During her friendship with Sasha, her character discovers herself.

Lupe's career has gained significant momentum, particularly for her role as Willa Ferreyra in Succession. She has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mr. Mercedes.

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Netflix's "Nobody Wants This season 2" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Timothy Simons portrays Noah's older brother, Sasha. Sasha struggles with his close friendship with Morgan, Esther's discomfort, and his own growth in season 2. Sasha is complex, juggling family, emotions, and relationships.

Simons rose to fame for his role as Jonah Ryan in Veep, a political satire that earned him multiple nominations and awards. His other notable works include The Handmaid's Tale, Don’t Worry Darling, and Candy.

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Jackie Tohn at Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Jackie Tohn at Netflix's "Nobody Wants This season 2" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

Jackie Tohn plays Esther, Sasha's wife, and Noah's sister-in-law. In season 2, Esther embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Initially strict and reserved, she begins questioning her role in the family and explores the idea of having fun and embracing a more relaxed attitude.

Tohn is best known for her role in GLOW, where she portrayed Melanie Rosen. She has also appeared in Best Leftovers Ever! and A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

Nobody Wants This season 2 supporting cast & characters

Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Netflix's "Nobody Wants This season 2" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
  • Michael Hitchcock as Henry
  • Stephanie Faracy as Lynn
  • Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan
  • Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
  • Sherry Cola as Ashley
What to expect from Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants Season 2 explores Joanne and Noah's love and its challenges. They must balance social circles, family expectations, and personal growth as they navigate interfaith romance.

Expect comedy, emotional growth, and plenty of moments that will have fans invested in the journey of these characters. The tension between love, faith, and identity remains central to the narrative.

Where is Nobody Wants This season 2 streaming online?

Nobody Wants This season 2 can only be streamed on Netflix. Now that all of the episodes from the second season are out, fans can watch them all at once. You can also watch the first season again on Netflix if you missed it.

Production and direction

Netflix&#039;s &quot;Nobody Wants This season 2&quot; Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty
Netflix's "Nobody Wants This season 2" Screening And Conversation - Source: Getty

The direction and production of Nobody Wants This season 2 are managed by Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. The duo has experience in creating hit television shows like Girls. Erin Foster, the original creator of the series, continues to serve as executive producer, along with her sister Sara Foster.

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
