Will there be Sherlock & Daughter season 2? Renewal status and more explored

Fans are eagerly awaiting news about Sherlock & Daughter season 2 since the first season concluded on June 11, 2025. However, as of this writing, a second season has not been confirmed.

The period drama series starring David Thewlis as the titular detective premiered on The CW on April 16, 2025. Brendan Foley created the series, which depicts the world-famous detective on the trail of a sinister organization called The Red Thread gang. His accomplice in the mission is his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas, played by the American actress Blu Hunt.

Over the course of eight episodes, the series delved deeper into the conspiracy of the crime syndicate, which has a vast presence worldwide. The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

Trending

"Sherlock Holmes is out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Then enters young American Amelia. After her mother's mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective.

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

"Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother's murder and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock's daughter."

What did the show's creator say about Sherlock & Daughter season 2?

Holmes and Amelia are expected to return for a potential Sherlock & Daughter season 2 (Image via The CW)

On June 15, 2025, the show's writer and creator, Brendan Foley, spoke with Variety at the Monte Carlo Television Festival. He shared his plans to go "international" for a potential Sherlock & Daughter season 2.

"I think we’d like to take it international. At the end of the 19th century, society is moving from criminals robbing banks to criminals owning banks. Crime is blissfully international. I’d like to see what’s happening in the U.S., Europe, Australia at the same time. This great, glorious British Empire was still in its heyday, but it’s a big world out there," he said.

Additionally, Shelly Goldstein, one of the writers on the series, assured fans that there are "many wonderful stories to be told with these characters" that can be explored in Sherlock & Daughter season 2, if it is greenlit. She added that all the storylines the writing team developed could not be covered in the eight episodes of the first season.

The period drama series holds a 91% audience score and has a 75% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series climbed to the 5th spot in HBO's Top 10 list for TV shows in the United States on June 14, 2025, according to FlixPatrol.

Given the show's popularity and high ratings, it seems likely that Sherlock & Daughter season 2 will be greenlit in the coming weeks or months.

Also read: Sherlock & Daughter season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

A brief recap of Sherlock & Daughter season 1

A potential Sherlock & Daughter season 2 can explore other aspects of The Red Thread gang (Image via The CW)

In 1896, a young Native American woman named Amelia Rojas arrives at Sherlock Holmes' residence from California, claiming to be his daughter. Her mother, Lucia Rojas, was an engineer who created designs for a weapon similar to a military tank that could prove beneficial during wartime.

She met Holmes in the late 1870s during Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show in the capital city. They soon developed a romance and were headed for marriage. However, Lucia left him abruptly after becoming pregnant with his child to protect him from scrutiny and criticism for being involved with a Native American woman.

Since he was unaware of Lucia's pregnancy, Holmes remains skeptical of Amelia's claims. At the same time, his close friend, Dr. Watson, and landlady, Mrs. Hudson, are kidnapped by the Red Thread gang to prevent him from investigating cases involving them. Therefore, he trains Amelia as his assistant to carry out the investigation on his behalf.

When the American ambassador's daughter, Clara Anderson, becomes the latest victim of the criminal organization, Amelia and Holmes work together to rescue her. Holmes also seeks help from his sworn enemy, Jim Moriarty, who is locked inside Newgate prison, for information on the mysterious gang. In exchange, he helps Jim reunite with his long-lost son, Dan Moriarty.

Joe Klocek might reprise his role as Dan Moriarty in a potential Sherlock & Daughter season 2 (Image via The CW)

Having spent his youth in the British colony of Australia, Dan dreams of freeing all the British colonies from imperial rule. He stages a robbery of 8000 ounces of gold bars from the Bank of England in episode 7. When the news gets out, the stock market crashes, and Dan makes a fortune by purchasing the plummeting stocks.

Moreover, Holmes's old acquaintance, Lady Violet, organizes Clara's debutante ball. She is also a key member of the Red Thread gang and seeks to exchange the blueprints for Lucia's weapon design with the Turkish ambassador for a hefty sum of money. However, Amelia confronts her for killing her mother in the finale, which culminates in Lady Violet's death.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Whitlock supports the cause of the Red Thread gang to incite a war between Britain and its colonial rival. Dan aims to use this opportunity to fund the rebels' push for independence for their colonies, while Lady Violet helps Britain's enemies in building a new weapon that could defeat her country.

In the end, Holmes and Amelia safely rescue Watson and Mrs. Hudson from the grips of the criminal organization. Whitlock is arrested for helping the Red Thread gang, and Dan, who is trapped by Amelia and left to die from suffocation, somehow escapes. Sherlock accepts Amelia as his daughter and continues to work with her on solving crime cases, while keeping her identity a secret for her own safety.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Sherlock & Daughter season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More