Will there be The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Renewal details explored

Fans of the drama series The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ should rejoice. The show has been renewed for a second season, despite originally being intended as a limited series. This renewal comes in anticipation of Laura Dave’s sequel to her bestselling novel on which the series is based, set to be published in 2025.

An adaptation of this sequel will continue the thrilling story that fascinated audiences during the first season.

The announcement of season 2 brings joy as it features the original cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and David Morse. Having taken over from Julia Roberts due to scheduling issues, Garner has expressed excitement about continuing Hannah's story.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the renewal of the show, Jennifer Garner said,

Trending

"I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 renewal

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season. To maintain the timeline of the plot and characters, Dave’s book will serve as the source material for the upcoming season. Dave’s sequel, which will be published in 2025, has already been optioned by 20th Television, highlighting the anticipation surrounding its release.

Aaron Zelman, known for his work on Damages and Lucky Hank, joins the series as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Oscar winner Josh Singer, who is also Dave’s husband.

This new partnership ensures fresh perspectives while maintaining standards set by the first season. The participation of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner would also help in keeping the show at high production levels.

Who stars in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2?

The second season of the series would consist of the return of the original cast, which includes:

Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall: Garner’s portrayal of Hannah has been widely praised, bringing depth and emotion to the character. After Julia Roberts left, she campaigned for the role because of her connection to it, making her performance more appealing.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels: Known for his role in Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau’s return as Owen will continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding his character’s sudden disappearance.

Angourie Rice as Bailey Michaels: Through her performance as Bailey, Owen’s daughter, Angourie Rice adds another layer of complexity to the story. The emotional core of this series is anchored in their changing relationship with Hannah.

David Morse as Nicholas Bell: This character contributes to the suspense and mystery that make The Last Thing He Told Me a thrilling series.

What is The Last Thing He Told Me about?

Hannah Hall is at the center of the enthralling thriller. Her life takes a complete turn when, all of a sudden, her husband, Owen Michael, disappears. There is just one note that he leaves behind, pleading with Hannah to protect her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey. To unravel the truth behind Owen’s disappearance, Hannah and Bailey come together reluctantly through this unanticipated ordeal.

The series explores matters of faith, kinship, and hardiness when the two dig into Owen’s unknown past. Their journey uncovers secrets that contradict their belief in who Owen is and also put them at risk. The first season left many questions that were not answered, making way for an even more intense second season.

The successful renewal of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 speaks for its strong story and performances. The first season of The Last Thing He Told Me is available on Apple TV+.