Will Trent season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Angie and Will get back together?

Will Trent season 3 episode 4 was released via the ABC Channel on January 28, 2025. The police procedural series went forward with a reunion between the main character Will Trent, and his former romantic interest, Angie Polaski.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Will Trent season 3 episode 4.

In the previous season, Will had arrested Angie for unlawfully protecting a murderer, and she had been suspended from the APD. In the current season, Angie earned her position in the police department. The two characters reunited during the most recent episode as the APD and the GBI came together to solve the case of an attempted murder.

At the end of the episode, Angie realizes that she and Will might have no future together, and would be better off as colleagues, not even friends. She also identified a potential love connection between Will and his co-worker Marion Alba.

Did the new case on Will Trent season 3 episode 4 have unforeseen elements?

A still from Will Trent season 3 episode 4 (Image via @willtrentabc / Instagram)

Will Trent season 3 episode 4 revolved around a breaking-and-entering case where the intruder fired a gun at the owner of the house he broke into. Early the next morning, Will Trent arrived at the house to check the scene. At the scene, Will ran into his old friend and love interest, Angie Polaski.

Angie revealed she was back in the APD, investigating the crime scene. She asked why the GBI was getting involved in a seemingly normal case. Here, Will revealed that the victim had Special Access Program clearance through the Department of Defense. This person's stature in the federal system became the reason that the GBI has been called in.

Who was the person who broke into the house?

A still from Will Trent season 3 episode 4 (Image via @willtrentabc / Instagram)

Once the investigation began, the detectives tried to create a profile of the intruder. Will pointed out that the burglar had failed to kill the target despite shooting from a relatively close range. This made the detectives conclude that their suspect might not have been very skilled. Will even discovered a fallen ID card underneath one of the sofas. It belonged to a woman named Helen Anderson, and the team tracked her down. However, Helen openly stated that she was the one who shot the target, proudly with no guilt or remorse.

When she was brought in for further questioning, Helen revealed that she was a CIA agent and that she had immunity and authorization for what she did. Helen then revealed that she had been briefed that her target was selling American military secrets to terrorists. She had broken into his house, stolen his laptop, shot him, and left the laptop at a drop site as instructed by her handler, Cutter.

The team confirmed that Cutter had pretended to be a CIA agent online and duped Helen. Soon, the target's research assistant Cole was also found dead at his house. Here, the killer was a young man named Kent who had been approached by Cutter as well.

Who was responsible for the fake CIA operations in Will Trent season 3 episode 4?

Will and Faith figured out that Cutter must be after the high-tech drone plans that the target had on his laptop, and he might need the encrypted key code to access that information, especially after Cole's death. The detectives deduced that Cutter would try to sell the technology to a client in person.

After interrogating Helen some more, Will found out that Lloyd’s research partner, Glenn, was operating under the pseudonym of Cutter. Ultimately, it was revealed that Glenn had been in talks with a group of Russians, who had planned on buying the drone designs from him. Thankfully, Glenn, Helen, and Kent were arrested for their crimes at the end of the episode.

Did Will and Angie get back together at the end of the episode?

A still from Will Trent season 3 episode 4 (Image via @willtrentabc / Instagram)

Will and Angie started the episode on rocky footing as they worked together on the case. On one of the nights, they went to the same bar for drinks and had a proper conversation for the first time. Angie felt that she deserved an apology from Will, while Will believed that Angie should be the one apologizing.

After their first "reunion", Angie went to Will's office and had another conversation with him. Here, she talked about how things would never be the same again for them. She pointed out that feelings of betrayal and distrust still clearly existed between them, and it was wiser to sort those out first.

Additionally, Angie realized that Will was getting closer to DA Marion Alba, and his equation with Angie was finally at an end.

Audiences can watch Will Trent season 3 episode 4 released via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the show are released via the platform once a week on Tuesdays, and available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

