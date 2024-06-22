Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Everything we know so far

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is an upcoming spin-off and sequel to the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. The title was revealed by Selena Gomez (who starred in the original series) in an exciting new announcement at Disney's Upfront event.

The sequel series is one of the most anticipated shows of 2024 on Disney Channel and Disney+, which will follow up on the story of the original series through the lives of Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).

Selena Gomez also announced her return as the iconic Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. However, she will only return as a guest star, as revealed by her during the Disney Upfront event. When revealing the title of the new series, Gomez said the following:

"Sometimes, something magical happens when you do get to go home again."

Although Disney has not revealed an exact premiere date for the series, it has been teased that Wizard Beyond Waverly Place will be released in 2024.

What we know so far about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

A first-look image from the series (Image via Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will follow the events of Wizards of Waverly Place, focusing on an older Justin Russo (David Henrie). David Henrie reprises his role as a wizard. The original series followed David Henrie's Justin and Selena Gomez's Alex, two siblings who were undergoing training as wizards at Waverly Place in New York.

The upcoming series will see Justin's life as a grown-up, who is now living with his wife and two kids. He has opted for mortal human life but takes up a young wizard under his tutelage following a mysterious incident at WizTech. The series will reportedly portray his dilemma — choosing between his human family life or taking up responsibilities as a wizard to ensure a better future for the wizarding world.

The official logline of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as per Disney reads:

"Justin embraces mortality to live with his family. His new challenge arises when Alex introduces Billie, a wizard-in-training, seeking Justin's mentorship."

The original series Wizards of Waverly Place aired for four seasons between 2007-2012 and catapulted Selena Gomez to fame. It won Emmy Awards and remains one of the highest-rated Disney shows, which makes the sequel very special for fans. Like many Disney Channel series, a film titled Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie was aired in 2009. It was followed up later by a standalone sequel television film titled The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, in 2013.

As per reports, the upcoming series is being executive-produced by Selena Gomez and David Henrie. The pilot for the series has already been filmed in February 2024. It was directed by Andy Fickman and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, both alums of Disney Channel. The three of them are also joining Gomez and Henrie as producers of the upcoming series.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Cast members

As mentioned earlier, the series will see David Henrie reprise his role as Justin Russo, a former wizard alum of WizTech. He will be joined by Selena Gomez, who reprises her role as his sister, Alex Russo (although in a guest star capacity).

The series has a few additions to the cast. The following are the cast members who have been announced in the show to date:

Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife, Giada

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo (Justin's oldest son)

Max Matenko as Milo Russo (Justin's youngest son)

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a young wizard in need of Justin's guidance

Taylor Cora as Winter (Billie's best friend)

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.