Worst Roommate Ever on Netflix: Where is KC Joy now? 

Netflix's true-crime series, Worst Roommate Ever, chronicles some of the most gut-wrenching cases ever seen, including the case of KC Joy, a 53-year-old man who murdered his roommate and friend Maribel Ramos. The series seems particularly terrifying because it involves crimes by people who have access to you at all times and even in the most vulnerable of stages.

This episode of Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever dates back to March 2022, when the show aired its debut season. This episode is titled Be Careful of the Quiet Ones and its synopsis reads:

"After college student Maribel Ramos goes missing, detectives turn their focus on her roommate, K.C. Joy, the last person to have seen her alive."

Though this case did not see a lot of evidence against the perpetrator KC Joy, a web search and a motive behind the crime was enough to charge Ramos' roommate. Joy was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, where he continues to remain as of now.

Who is KC Joy and what did he do?

KC Joy was the roommate of Maribel Ramos, a war veteran who was honorably discharged from the army after eight years of service. Maribel Ramos lived in Orange, California, with Joy, who also later called her his best friend and only family.

On May 3, 2013, Joy called Maribel's family to inform them that she hadn't come back home. This led the family to the authorities, who started a search right away. It took the authorities 14 days before they found Maribel's body in a shallow grave in Modjeska Canyon, California.

Meanwhile, in the investigation, they discovered that Maribel had a fight with KC Joy over the month's rent, which the latter allegedly did not pay. The authorities questioned KC, who allegedly claimed that the argument was real but she drove off that night and never returned.

The police started monitoring KC after this, which eventually led them to something suspicious. During this time, his phone and laptop were with the police, so he went to a local library to browse the internet. The police tracked this activity and found that he was searching for how long a body would take to decompose. He also allegedly used maps to view a remote location, which later turned out to be exactly the place where the body was hidden.

All this combined, the police found the nearly decomposed dead body and charged KC Joy with the murder of his roommate Maribel Ramos. Joy continued to deny his involvement and even refused to apologize to the family saying there was nothing to apologize for as he did not kill her.

Where is KC Joy now?

KC went to trial in July 2014. His defense argued that Maribel might have died of a medical condition or killed herself, and KC only disposed of the body out of fear. But the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison.

He reportedly became eligible for parole in 2020 but was denied. He was denied again in 2023. He remains incarcerated at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, California. According to reports, his next appeal for parole will be in 2026, so he will remain in prison for a while.

Worst Roommate Ever Season 1 Episode 2 covers this case in more detail.

