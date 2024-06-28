Worst Roommate Ever: What happened to Janie Ridd and where is she now? 

In Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever season 2 episode 1, My BFF Tried to Kill Me, viewers are introduced to the horrifying case of Janie Ridd, who had a close friendship with Rachel that turned evil and sinister.

Ridd was convicted of Attempted Intentional Abuse of a Disabled or Elder Adult and Attempted Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction. While she got up to 15 years in prison, she ended up serving only 25 months, being released in January 2022 on parole.

Since her release, her whereabouts have remained a mystery, although it is believed that she still lives in Utah.

Janie Ridd’s case is a stark reminder of how quickly a trusted relationship can devolve into something dangerous. Initially presented as a caretaker and friend, Ridd’s true intentions came to light when she attempted to procure a lethal bacteria from the dark web, intending to use it on Rachel.

The official synopsis of Worst Roommate Ever season 2 episode 1 featuring Janie Ridd reads,

"Rachel and Janie were longtime best friends turned roommates. But as Janie's obsession with raising Rachel's young son grew, so did her killer instincts."

What happened to Janie Ridd of Worst Roommate Ever and where is she now?

Janie Lynn Ridd was found guilty on August 25, 2020, on two charges. The first offense, attempted intentional abuse of a disabled or elder adult, led her to a 5-year sentence, while the second offense, attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction, meant 1-15 years in jail.

Even though the crimes committed by her were serious, Ridd spent only twenty-five months in jail before being released in January 2022.

There are no public records or reports about what she has been doing since her release, thus people are left guessing whether she remains in Utah with possibly her sealed or expunged records there.

Who is Janie Ridd in Worst Roommate Ever?

Janie Lynn Ridd had been roommates with Rachel for 15 years, and friends for more than 25 years, having each other’s backs for over these two decades together.

Following a herniated disc that made Rachel unable to work anymore, Ridd took over as her caregiver. Consequently, she obtained full control over Rachel's financial transactions and personal information.

What did Janie do?

What did Janie do? (Image Via Netflix)

The wickedness behind Janie Ridd’s conduct started unfolding in October 2019 when she attempted to purchase Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) while posing as a biology tutor online. It turned out that the vendor on the dark web was an undercover FBI agent which ultimately got Janie Ridd arrested.

Ridd had paid $300 in Bitcoin for a vial of the deadly bacteria which she planned to use on Rachel who was already suffering from health issues. Investigations discovered that Ridd had been giving Rachel overdoses of multiple medications and worsening her health condition.

Ridd aimed at controlling and manipulating everything. Her relations with Rachel had become increasingly antagonistic, involving fights about who would win custody over Ryder, Rachel's son, and life insurance policies’ control.

Ridd sought possession of Rachel’s assets as well as custody of Ryder. Consequently, several felonies including aggravated intentional abuse of a disabled or elder adult and attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction were committed.

The Worst Roommate Ever episode featuring Janie Ridd’s story reminds fans of the dangerous possibilities within close relationships. For those who like true crime narratives around people’s darker sides, Worst Roommate Ever is streaming now on Netflix.

