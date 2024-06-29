Worst Roommate Ever: What happened to Scott Pettigrew and where is he now? 

Worst Roommate Ever is back on Netflix with four new chilling cases of nightmarish situations where a housemate becomes the reason for severe annoyance, betrayal, and, in the case of Anita Mimie Cowen, death.

The third episode of the documentary series tells the story of Scott Pettigrew, who murdered his 66-year-old landlady in cold blood and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for his crime. He is currently serving time in California State Jail - Corcoran, in Kings County, and would not be eligible for parole until December 2035.

Anita Cowen was a Palm Springs retiree and once used to work with Scott Pettigrew. She rented out her place to him after eviction from his previous home. But her act of kindness became the reason for her violent and tragic end.

Produced by Blumhouse Television, Worst Roommate Ever is a true-crime anthology documentary series that tells horrific stories of people who suffered at the hands of individuals they once trusted enough to share a living space.

What did Scott Pettigrew from Worst Roommate Ever do?

Scott Pettigrew seemed like a charming gentleman when Anita Mimie Cowen rented her apartment to him in February 2016. However, soon enough, she started to regret her decision as her new tenant's erratic behavior became unbearable.

His house manners were non-existent. He kept the house in a bad and dirty state, left his dogs free to defecate all over Anita's property, and even used her things without permission. Moreover, he stopped paying his rent.

Feeling threatened and intimidated by Scott's behavior, Anita filed for a restraining order on June 9, 2016. On June 14, a few hours after getting the restraining order to keep 5 feet away from Anita, Scott brutally beat the landlady during a heated argument and killed her.

How was Scott Pettigrew caught and where is he now?

While Anita was arguing with Scott, she was also on the phone with her son. Fearing the safety of her mother, he called the cops while driving to Anita's house. The police arrived at Anita's place at 11:42 pm and found her body in the backyard pool.

Two police officers pulled her out and gave her CPR, but she was unresponsive. Paramedics reached the scene but were unable to revive Anita, and she was pronounced dead at 12:17 am on June 15, 2016.

While doing a safety sweep at Anita's house, Scott was found naked in his room, and his body was covered in scratches. He was arrested for murder but pleaded not guilty and tried to deflect the blame on Anita's previous roommate. One officer found a digital audio recorder on the floor under the kitchen table in the house. The audio recorded what went down while Anita was murdered.

His lawyer tried to argue that it was not a premeditated murder as the toxicology report suggested that Scott was heavily drunk during the day of the crime, so he was not in full senses. But that argument proved weak in front of the strong case the police had built against him.

However, the minute-long audio extracted from the recorder was enough for the jury to sentence him to 25 years to life in prison. He is serving time for his crime in California State Jail - Corcoran, in Kings County, without being eligible for parole till December 2035.

Final Thoughts on Worst Roommate Ever

Worst Roommate Ever serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers in everyday life, urging viewers to remain vigilant and informed about the people they interact with and live alongside.

Anita's life could have been saved if the judge had understood the threat to her life and ordered Scott Pettigrew to evict her house. Worst Roommate Ever reminds viewers that they must always be mindful of the people they allow in their homes.

Worst Roommate Ever is available on Netflix for streaming.