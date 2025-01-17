XO Kitty season 2 featured which song by BTS' Jungkook? Explored

Since its release on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on Netflix, XO Kitty season 2 has created quite a buzz around the world. From the show's coming-of-age themes to Kitty's complex family dynamics and the return of beloved characters from the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, there’s plenty for viewers to discuss.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for XO Kitty season 2. Readers' discretion is suggested.

However, the specific topic that has everyone talking is the inclusion of BTS Jeon Jungkook's hit single, Seven. In the season finale, Dae (full name Dae-heon Kim), portrayed by actor Choi Min-young, takes center stage at the Moon's Young Talent Showcase, where he delivers a choreographed performance of Jungkook's chart-topping track.

Although the voice singing the song isn’t Jungkook's, some of the choreography is drawn from the original, leaving K-Pop fans thrilled.

Trending

XO Kitty season 2 featured BTS Jungkook's hit single Seven

Expand Tweet

The events of XO Kitty season 2 unfold in South Korea, and the cast is mainly composed of actors from the country, making it fitting for the show to incorporate various South Korean tracks into its soundtrack.

This was done in the previous season, and it continues to be the same in this one as well. Some of the Korean artists featured in the second season include ENHYPEN, IVE, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, BIBI, Roman Kayz, and X: IN, among others. However, the inclusion of BTS Jungkook's Seven has generated the most excitement among the viewers.

Viewers took to X to share their thoughts on the event. A user wrote on the platform:

"JUNGKOOKS SEVEN BEING COVERED IN XO KITTY HELLO JUNGKOOK U WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUSS"

"DAE singing seven by Jungkook in XO Kitty ????omg that was so unexpected lmao, wrote another user.

The platform is filled with numerous similar comments, proving just how excited the audience is about the song's feature.

What happened just before Dae performed the single in XO Kitty season 2?

Just before Dae was set to perform at the Moon's Young Talent Showcase for a chance to open for Joon Ho's world tour, his backup dancers fell seriously ill. This was part of a devious plan orchestrated by Stella, Min Ho's girlfriend, who wanted to eliminate the competition to secure her own victory.

Dae found himself at a loss after this setback, but his friends, Kitty, Min Ho, Yuri, Q, and others, stepped up for him and provided much-needed support. While most of Dae's friends stepped in as backup dancers, Min Ho cheered him on from the sidelines.

They even enlisted KISS's (Korean Independent School of Seoul) principal, Daniel Lee, to play the guitar. He kicked off the performance with the opening notes of Jungkook's Seven, energizing both the audience and Dae as they dove into the show.

About the show

XO Kitty season 2 follows Kitty Song Covey as she delves into her mother's past while managing her life at KISS. The official logline for the series, shared by Netflix, encapsulates this journey and beyond. It states:

"Following her heart to an elite high school in Seoul, teen matchmaker Kitty learns that life, love and family are more complicated than she ever imagined."

The primary cast of XO Kitty season 2

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Gia Kim as Yuri

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Anthony Keyvan as Q

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Audrey Huynh as Stella

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena

Joshua Lee as Jin

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty

Michael K. Lee as Principal Lee

Han Bi Ryu as Eunice Kang

Philippe Lee as Young Moon

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Hojo Shin as Jiwon

Jung Hye-sun as Soon Ja

Peniel Shin as Joon Ho

Janel Parrish as Margot Covey

Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky

Lee Sung-wook as Mr. Kim

All eight episodes of XO Kitty season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback