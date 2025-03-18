Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 trailer drops clues about what’s coming next for the survivors

The thriller drama series is getting wilder and crazier with each episode, and it looks like Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 is going to continue the trajectory. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series is known for shocking revelations and dramatic situations that often lead or people dying and in some cases, getting consumed for nutrition.

The series follows a bunch of high school students who got stranded in a remote wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. The students went through hell and did some unthinkable things to survive, the implications of which haunt them in their adult lives.

The series premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021, and is currently in its third season. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves and Sarah Desjardins in prominent roles.

Here's a breakdown of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 trailer

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 ended with a shocking scene as a person appeared out of nowhere in the wilderness when the stranded girls were feasting. The person looks distressed looking at the teenagers, who have now resorted to cannibalism to survive and have succumbed to even murdering their own friends.

Birdwatchers come across the settlement

In the trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, it can be seen that the person who stumbled upon the Yellowjackets' settlement, was probably part of a group. Seeing them in action, he was visibly shocked and said,

"You all are....oh my god"

A woman can also be seen beside him. They are probably birdwatchers strolling across the wilderness to spot and record some exotic species.

However, considering that they are standing near to the decapitated head of Coach Ben and have seen the teenagers in their primate nature feasting on it. It can be assumed that their lives are in danger, and their fate lies upon the mercy of the girls.

Will the traumatized teenagers kill the birdwatchers?

It seems like the unexpected arrival of new people in their lives has ignited a strong passion to get back to their real lives. As Shauna insists, they still have a chance if they leave no witness. She said:

"We can still get rescued without leaving any witnesses"

In another glimpse, Lottie says,

"We need to find these people so we can go".

'These people,' here might refer to the birdwatchers, which means that they got away from the teenagers. As Lottie says these words, her face is covered in blood, hinting that the Yellowjackets might have tried to do something terrible to them, or the birdwatchers got scared seeing Coach Ben's head and ran away.

In the present timeline, as per the Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 trailer, Shauna is being blackmailed with the contents of a recording. When asked what she will do with the woman she's looking for, she answers,

"I am gonna sit her down and have a gentle reasonable conversation with her."

Fans of the show know well that reasonable conversations either don't happen in Yellowjackets or they lead to violent confrontations. Whatever may be, fans have a lot to look forward to for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, coming out on Paramount+ Showtime on March 21, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 and other shows on Showtime.

