Yellowstone season 5 part 1: Things to remember before watching part 2

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 first aired on November 13, 2022, and after a two-year hiatus, part 2 is set to hit screens on November 10, 2024. The second part will air on CBS and the Paramount Network. Viewers can stream all the episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 1 on Hulu.

The story of Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family, who have one of the most prominent ranches in the state of Montana. Throughout the seasons, viewers have witnessed their internal family politics as well as their collaborative struggle against the widespread conspirators who want to take the land.

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 ended with a very big cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next scene for two years. Before the second part premieres, we have summed up major plot highlights from Yellowstone season 5 part 1 for a quick summary.

Disclaimer: The following article may contain spoilers for Yellowstone season 5 part 1. Reader discretion is advised.

John Dutton becomes the governor of Montana in Yellowstone season 5 part 1

The season opened with John Dutton finally elected as the governor of Montana. After years of rebelling against government decisions, he found himself dissatisfied with the ruling position. The previous season made it clear that as the Duttons grew into a hierarchy, they would soon be overtaking the state government.

This move was one of their biggest steps toward protecting their ranch and the natives from the corporate vultures. The region has been long under the threat of becoming a money-making holiday retreat, which would sharply affect its wildlife and ecosystem.

At the very beginning of Yellowstone season 5 part 1, the head of the Dutton family takes his oath of protecting the region from any kind of external intrusion. Breaking old feuds, John ties knots with local American Native leader Thomas Rainwater. Lynelle Perry has climbed the political ladder, now holding the position of Senator.

The higher authorities plan to dig under the state land and position two natural gas pipelines. This comes as very bad news for the Duttons, as it could contaminate the water of the entire ranch. Upon taking office, John clearly breaks down to his peers that he has always been against any construction that involves environmental degradation. He immediately cancels their deal with market equities and increases takes for non-native residents.

John reconciles with Summer Higgins and brings her out of prison, minimizing the sentence to house arrest. After a series of squabbles, Beth and Summer finally find a mutual space for each other.

Tragedy hits in Monica and Kayce's lives

Kayce is enjoying his work as a livestock officer, and his relationship with the family is in a good place. However, Monica, who is pregnant, goes into labor but assures her husband that she is alright. When the contractions increase, she decides to take it to herself and drive. This turns out to be a terrible decision when she and her son, Tate, are involved in a car accident.

Upon reaching the hospital, Kayce learns that both Monica and Tate are fine, but unfortunately, their baby could not be saved. This news sends her into a period of shock and agony. During this time, John stands as a big support, helping them to recover from the very tragic loss.

Meanwhile, Beth and Rip acquire the ranch as a legacy, as Kancy shows no particular interest in claiming his share. With Beth unable to bear a child, the couple adopted Carter as their kid. Beth turns her back on the family by selling her rightful share from the Schwartz and Meyer fund. She ends up getting arrested after she breaks a glass in a lady's head who tried to flirt with Rip in the bar.

Jamie plans to take over the Duttons in Yellowstone season 5 part 1

Jamie, considered incapable of running for governor by John, falls into a honey trap after sleeping with a secret Marvet Equities sent agent. The spy, named Sarah Atwood, willingly involves herself with Jamie to uncover the family's secrets.

She persuades Jamie to take down the family, and throughout the episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 1, viewers witness a change in his attitude towards the Duttons. He accuses John of using the government office to support his personal motives. As per his accusations, the new governor has blocked the development of the state for the sake of protecting his land.

As Yellowstone season 5 part 1 proceeds, Beth and John decide to eliminate Jamie from the scene. They call him to the train station, which is infamous for the Dutton killings. Meanwhile, Jamie has his plans, and instead of a security, hires a professional. The first part ends, keeping viewers wondering who would come out of the death trap alive.

