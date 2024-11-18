Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11 will premier on November 24, 2024. The show, Created by Taylor Sheridan, returned to the Paramount Network on November 10, 2024. After Kevin Costner's departure, the story has taken a surprising turn with the death of his character, John Dutton.

Yellowstone, about the Duttons, owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the US, draws in audiences worldwide. The show explores complex family dynamics as rival factions and a growing town threaten. Season 5 part 2 pits the Duttons against their limits. After John Dutton's death, the family faces the harsh reality of ranch management and legacy protection.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11 is expected to explore the Dutton family's survival struggle. In previous episodes, the family was devastated by John Dutton's murder, initially suspected of suicide.

This discovery raised family tensions by sparking suspicions and investigations. The characters are forced to make choices as new family threats and alliances arise.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The much-anticipated Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11 will premiere on November 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. The second part of the fifth season consists of six episodes. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 11: November 24, 2024

Episode 12: December 1, 2024

Episode 13: December 8, 2024

Episode 14 (Series Finale): December 15, 2024

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 10: Looking back at the latest episode

The episode, The Apocalypse of Change, brings in a dramatic storyline that is split across two timelines. Six weeks before John Dutton’s tragic death, Rip and his crew were shown managing life in Texas, dealing with threats like rattlesnakes.

Beth, during her visit to Rip, contemplates a future beyond the Yellowstone Ranch, considering the differences between Texas and Montana. Despite her curiosity, Rip remains committed to the Dutton legacy, grappling with his internal conflict about their life at the ranch.

Meanwhile, back in Montana, the family faces the immediate aftermath of John’s death. The family suspects foul play as Beth confronts Jamie, her adoptive brother, suspecting his involvement in their father’s murder. Jamie’s reaction, filled with guilt and denial, fuels Beth’s anger, leading her to threaten him and hint at an impending vengeance.

Kayce, deeply affected by his father's death, contacts an old Navy SEAL friend to launch an investigation, signaling a path toward justice. The episode closes on a somber note, as the Duttons prepare for more battles within and outside the family.

What to expect in Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11 is expected to intensify the Duttons' struggles as they deal with their father's murder and its aftermath. With Sarah Atwood, Jamie’s girlfriend, orchestrating the killing, family loyalty will be tested. Beth, armed with knowledge about Jamie’s role, may take further steps to seek revenge.

Rip, committed to preserving the Dutton legacy, faces challenges at the ranch as he tries to guide young Carter, helping him cope with the loss of John. Kayce’s investigation into the circumstances of his father's death may uncover deeper conspiracies, potentially unveiling hidden enemies and placing the family at further risk.

Cast and crew

To add to the Dutton family drama, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 returns fan favorites and introduces new characters. The cast changed after Kevin Costner's John Dutton left, keeping the series' appeal with familiar and new talent.

Here’s a look at the current cast lineup:

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, the fierce daughter of John Dutton.

as Beth Dutton, the fierce daughter of John Dutton. Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Beth’s adoptive brother with strained family ties.

as Jamie Dutton, Beth’s adoptive brother with strained family ties. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, John’s youngest son.

as Kayce Dutton, John’s youngest son. Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Beth’s loyal husband and ranch foreman.

as Rip Wheeler, Beth’s loyal husband and ranch foreman. Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, returning for flashbacks.

as young John Dutton, returning for flashbacks. Kylie Rogers as young Beth and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip.

as young Beth and as young Rip. Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, Market Equities CEO and the Duttons' business adversary.

as Caroline Warner, Market Equities CEO and the Duttons' business adversary. Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, right-hand man to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

as Mo, right-hand man to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry, governor-turned-senator.

as Lynelle Perry, governor-turned-senator. Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy.

as Rowdy, a young cowboy. Lainey Wilson as Abby, a musician.

as Abby, a musician. Lilli Kai as Clara Brewer, Gov. Dutton's assistant.

as Clara Brewer, Gov. Dutton's assistant. Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a corporate strategist allied with Jamie.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 11 will be available to stream on Paramount Network.

