YOLO season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

YOLO season 3 is the upcoming installment of the adult animated television series created by Michael Cusack. Titled YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, the season is set to premiere on Adult Swim, the nighttime programming block of Cartoon Network, on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at midnight. The episodes will be made available on Max the following day.

Set in the outback of Australia, YOLO follows the adventures of friends Rachel and Sarah. The characters are voiced by Todor Manojlovic and Sarah Bishop, respectively. They are joined by Cusack himself, who lends his voice to a wide range of roles. Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen considers YOLO season 3 most representative of Cusack as a creator.

He reportedly shared in a press release,

"Season three of YOLO is peak Michael Cusack. It’s super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great songsmithing from the man himself. If you haven’t yet experienced YOLO, this is the perfect season to dive in.”

How does the trailer set up YOLO season 3?

The trailer for YOLO season 3 was released on February 8, 2025. It opens with Rachel and Sarah longing for a peaceful time, when what seems to be an alien crashes through their bedroom window. The besties get thrown into a whirlwind of new adventures, with Sarah seeking out love and Rachel craving chaos as they encounter more marvelous creatures in the continent.

Exploring the cast of YOLO season 3

Sarah Bishop and Todor Manojlovic return to lead the voice cast of YOLO season 3, starring as Sarah Dale and Rachel. Bishop is known for her work with the sketch comedy group Skit Box, while Manojlovic's previous work includes Adult Swim's puppet friends.

Series creator Michael Cusack plays a variety of roles on the show, such as Lucas the Magnificent, Peeleken, Sarah's parents, Sarah's daughter, Sarah's grandmother, and many more. YOLO has also introduced a number of guest stars over the seasons, some of whom are listed as follows.

Michelle Brasier as Miki

Jarrad Wright as Pink Wizard

Naomi Higgins as Maddison

Greta Lee Jackson as Donna

Flying Lotus as himself

List of episodes for YOLO season 3

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity comprises 8 episodes which will air on Adult Swim on Sundays at midnight from March 9, 2025 to April 27, 2025. The following list elaborates the episodes and their releases.

Episode 1: <3 ¸,Ø¤O°`°O¤Ø, ¸ ¸,Ø¤O°<3 Love Heart <3 Fun Times at the Festy Gong-Fest - March 9, 2025

Episode 2: Winery Crawl Slip and Slide Ride (MMM YUMMY WINE LOL *KISSYS*) - March 16, 2025

Episode 3: hiiiii, watchu doinnn :) nm u?, thats gud, hahah, whatcya up tooooooo, nothing muuuuch, haha saame :) or FIGHT! Battle of Bubble Gum Park Rawrrr - March 23, 2025

Episode 4: All Night Gaming 2 - March 30, 2025

Episode 5: SOMEONE COME BRING ME FOOD AND ENTERTAIN ME! - April 6, 2025

Episode 6: Our Lovely Jubbly, Wovley, Bubbly, Zubbly, Lovely, Bubbly Wubbly Tasmania :P - April 13, 2025

Episode 7: The Wollongong Santa Pub Crawl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAWR!!! - April 20, 2025

Episode 8: The Cozy Backyard Afternoon Musical - April 27, 2025

Watch YOLO season 3 on Adult Swim from March 9, 2025, available the next day on Max.

