“You have to leave your ego at the door”- When Hayley Atwell made her feelings clear about what actors were required to do

Hayley Atwell, recognized for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussed her acting philosophy in a 2023 Interview Magazine feature. Conducted by James D’Arcy to promote Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the interview was published on July 7, 2023. When asked about performing high-octane stunts and standing right beside Tom Cruise, Atwell said,

“You have to leave your ego at the door.”

The remark came in response to how she adapted to Cruise’s intense stunt-driven approach, emphasizing humility and teamwork. The interview explored her experience on the Mission: Impossible set, her preparation, and her career journey.

The discussion covered her stunt training, dynamic with Cruise, and reflections on acting, offering insight into her professional mindset.

Hayley Atwell highlights humility in Mission: Impossible stunts in the 2023 Interview Magazine feature

US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Red Carpet) - Source: Getty

In the July 7, 2023, Interview Magazine Zoom interview, Hayley Atwell discussed her role as Grace in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. When James D’Arcy asked about preparing for stunts, Atwell described her training, saying,

“I’ve done my 5K today, I’ve done my Pilates with Sam Eastwood, and what I’ve loved about working with her is that all the training I did had to do with creating physical behaviors that could then be incorporated in any kind of fight sequence or drifting-in-a-car sequence.”

Addressing running alongside Tom Cruise, she noted,

“I think being on a film set, you have to leave your ego at the door because the things you end up doing are things that probably only your family has seen you do.”

She detailed a challenging stunt, stating,

“There’s a train sequence, and it begins with the train carriage vertical and we are standing on one end of it.”

Atwell trained for months, running 30K weekly and learning to drift cars. She praised Cruise’s technique, saying,

“He’s studied the form, he’s studied how to run.”

The interview, held before the film’s July 7, 2023, release, emphasized the set’s collaborative nature during COVID protocols, with Atwell noting,

“The protocols were so strict.”

Her experience, shaped by Cruise’s leadership, highlighted the humility required for blockbuster action, which is a movie series known for, seen in her dynamic Rome chase scene.

Hayley Atwell reflects on her acting journey and preparation

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The Interview delved into Hayley Atwell’s career and preparation for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. When asked about embodying Grace, Atwell said,

“Grace is a bit of a lone wolf, so I had to find her vulnerability to make her human.”

She trained extensively, explaining,

“I was at their stunt department for months, learning to fight, drive, and hold my breath underwater.”

Discussing her dynamic with the cast, she noted,

“Pom [Klementieff], Vanessa [Kirby], and I would hang out, eat pasta, and watch movies together.”

Atwell also shared her early career struggles, stating,

“I didn’t come from a family with connections; I worked in a bookshop before drama school.”

Her Guildhall School of Music and Drama background informed her discipline. The interview detailed the set’s teamwork, with Hayley Atwell noting everyone lived on a boat in Norway to avoid disrupting local lockdowns. She described the set’s atmosphere, saying,

“It’s like a family; everyone’s invested in making something extraordinary.”

The collaborative environment, led by Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, supported her performance as Grace, a thief navigating high-stakes action in the film.

