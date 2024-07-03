Your Honor needs to have a Season 3 to conclude Gina’s journey or else we’ll lose our minds

Season 2 of Peter Moffat’s Netflix drama Your Honor premiered on January 15, 2023. The Bryan Cranston drama has been a Netflix chartbuster, but it was not renewed for a third season by showrunners. The second season of Your Honor had a 10-episode long run. The last episode titled Part Twenty aired on March 19, 2023.

Michael Desiato returns to prison in the season finale after Adam’s death. Gina Baxter purchases the club from Big Mo. She also brainwashes her father to kill her husband Jimmy Baxter, after which her father gets arrested.

She takes down both of them at once with her master plan and makes a deal with Big Mo. Gina feels like she has conquered everything and overcame every obstacle, by the end of season 2. However, Jimmy survives and is seen opening his eyes in a scene later, which means payback for Gina soon, if there's a third season.

Several fans who were not happy with the tragic ending of the show and how Gina didn't have to pay for her crimes, commented on Reddit and expressed their disappointment. A fan wrote on Reddit:

"Netflix really needs to renew ‘your honor’ for season 3. I just finished season 2 and where as i didn’t feel like i liked season 2 as much as season 1, it was definitely so many unanswered questions at the end though which made it interesting."

"I need to know what happens with Jimmy Baxter and I can’t even believe what Fia did with Rocco at the end, especially considering the fact she allowed Michael to be in Rocco’s life and he’s now able to be a grandfather, it makes it even more sad. Also, I need someone to beat Gina’s ass, and i hope it’s jimmy and that he gets his revenge but something tells me that Big Mo might get to her first😂"

Several other fans were also not happy with Gina's fate on the show after she manipulated her father to commit a cardinal sin by killing Baxter. They commented on the same Reddit thread:

"I was all set to be satisfied with only two seasons, but when it turned out that Gina is victorious at the end I changed my mind! I want a third season so that Jimmy can recover and get revenge. 😂," a user commented .

"I feel like a lot of ppl looked at jimmy as the bad guy but i loved him and honestly, i felt for him. he really isn’t the villain, gina is," another netizen wrote.

Several other users also demanded a third season for Your Honor and commented:

"Yes we need a season 3!!!", a user commented

"Please season 3!! Did Michael go back to jail?? Carlo needs to reap! After Eugene not shooting him he lied. No one knows about it. I could go on. I love this series!," another user commented

"It could include the Mayor(forgot his name) as well given that he probably knew about the hit put on Michael's wife. So much needs to be tied up that I think it deserves a 3rd, and most likely, final season. Maybe Michael could run for mayor? Or Jimmy? Seems ridiculous but you never know 😅," another Reddit user wrote.

"i only need a season 3 to watch gina get whooped and embarrassed,' another Netizen commented

Will there be a season 3 for Your Honor?

While there's no official confirmation from Netflix or the showrunners about a third season, Bryan Cranston, who starred as Michael Desiato in Your Honor, talked about the possibility of a third season, giving hope to the fans:

“My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion.

"Showtime has indicated there is interest, and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are.”

Seasons 1-2 of Your Honor is streaming on Netflix and Apple TV.

