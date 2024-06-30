Where to watch Your Honor online? All streaming options explored

Your Honor is a crime drama series that had premiered on Showtime in December 2020. Adapted from the acclaimed Israeli series Kvodo, which premiered in 2017, the show ran for two seasons. Peter Moffat developed the American adaptation and served as the show's executive producer along with Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and more.

The series spanned two seasons having 10 episodes each. Season one aired between December 6, 2020, and February 14, 2021, while season two aired from January 15, 2023 to March 19, 2023. The show revolves around a New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), who is forced to break the law after his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidentally kills Rocco Baxter, the son of a mobster.

Viewers looking to watch Your Honor online, can stream both the seasons of the acclaimed series on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, etc.

Trending

Rotten Tomatoes described the show's synopsis as follows:

"A respected judge's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices."

How to watch Your Honor online?

On May 28, 2024, the show's lead star Bryan Cranston, shared with his followers on X that Your Honor will be available on Netflix from May 31, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Netflix offers its US subscribers three plans to choose from: Standard with ads for $6.99 per month, Standard without ads for $15.49 per month, and Premium without ads for $22.99 per month. With the last two plans, subscribers may also add extra members to their existing plans, with an additional fee of $7.99 each, per month.

Both the seasons of Your Honor are also available for streaming on Hulu. It offers two subscription plans: the first plan comes with ads and costs $7.99 per month, while the second plan comes without ads and costs $17.99 per month. Furthermore, subscribers can also include the Paramount+ with Showtime add-on to either of their plans for an additional fee of $11.99 per month.

Paramount+ is another platform that streams both seasons of Your Honor. Fans of the show can choose between two plans: Paramount+ Essential (with ads) for $5.99 a month and Paramount+ with Showtime (without ads) for $11.99 a month.

The show's two seasons are available on Prime Video for a membership fee of $8.99 per month. Finally, both seasons of the series can also be streamed on Spectrum.

What is Your Honor about?

The first season of Your Honor deals with Michael Desiato's efforts to cover up his son's crime. However, things get complicated after he learns that the victim of Adam's hit-and-run accident was a member of the notorious New Orleans crime family, the Baxters. Over time, Michael gets enmeshed in his web of lies, and it culminates into his son's death and his own imprisonment by the end of the season.

Season two focuses on Michael working as an undercover agent to help take Jimmy Baxter's criminal organization, down. He often finds himself caught up in the rivalry between Jimmy Baxter and the drug cartel, Desire Gang. However, Michael, haunted by his morality, eventually decides to come clean about the truth regarding Rocco's murder and ends up serving jailtime.

Cast and characters of Your Honor

A still from the series Your Honor (Image via Showtime, Your Honor trailer, 01:54)

The show's main cast is listed below:

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter

Hope Davis as Gina Baxter

Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato

Lilli Kay as Fia Baxter

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Frannie Latimer

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie Figaro

Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter

Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere

Andrene Ward-Hammond as 'Big Mo'

Keith Machekanyanga as Trey 'Little Mo' Monroe

Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones

The recurring cast members are listed below:

Amy Landecker as Nancy Costello

Tony Curran as Frankie

Cullen Moss as Detective Rudy Cunningham

Lamar Johnson as Kofi Jones

Gavin 'Chief' Meredith as Chris

Chet Hanks as Joey Maldini

Melanie Nicholls-King as 'Female' Jones

Mark Margolis as Carmine Conti

Sampley Barinaga as Wesley

Maura Tierney as Fiona McKee

Ciara Renee as Janelle

Rosie Perez as Olivia Delmont

Margo Martindale as Elizabeth Guthrie

Mark O'Brien as Father Jay

Lorraine Toussaint as Judge Sara LeBlanc

Stay tuned for the latest news on the upcoming television shows and movies of 2024.