"Yours truly, Penelope Bridgerton": The internet explodes as Penelope finally joins the Bridgerton family

Fans are excited about Bridgerton Season 3 because Penelope Featherington is now officially part of the Bridgerton family. Social media is blowing up, with people raving about the writing and acting. The storyline and performances by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan make this season a favorite among viewers. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 came out on June 13, 2024.

Fans of Bridgerton have been sharing their thoughts on social media, with one fan on X praising the season finale where Penelope was finally revealed as Lady Whistledown.

In the final scene, her famous gossip papers finally have her name as Penelope Bridgerton since she got married, instead of using her pen name or even her maiden name.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reacting to this, many fans chimed in:

A fan commented, "Right? Same! Honestly, the season was so well written! I truly loved it! I have never cried so hard for a show! Absolutely amazing."

"I wasn't this anticipated for previous seasons, mainly cause I wasn't in the fandom here back then, but major kudos to Luke and Nicola for the way they truly showed how much they care about their respective roles via interviews and stuff. It just felt very connected," another highlighted.

Another fan shared their reaction, "Literally my genuine reaction to this sitting in my bedroom alone."

The original poster noted the mixed emotions among fans, "The way we're all so happy and sad at the same time."

"Dear Yours Truly, I must say that your letter has left me in quite the flutter. Your words are as sweet as honey and your wit is as sharp as a whip. I do hope this finds you well and in high spirits. If not, I daresay a little bit of my own sunshine might be just what you need to," another poetic reaction underscored.

The way Bridgerton fans have reacted shows how well the series has connected with its audience.

Colin and Penelope's journey to become "Polin" across the seasons of Bridgerton

Since the beginning, fans have been hooked on the slow-burn romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. At first, Colin only saw Penelope as his sister's friend, unaware of her feelings for him. On the other hand, Penelope has been hiding her love for Colin and dealing with her own doubts and social standing.

In season 1, we watch as Penelope quietly suffers through her unreciprocated love while Colin is caught up with Marina Thompson. Despite all that, she's still always there for Colin in Bridgerton. You can feel the chemistry between them, even though it's not in your face. It sets the stage for a big storyline in the later seasons.

In season 2, things start to change. Colin goes through a tough breakup, finds himself, and starts to see Penelope in a new light, but just as friends. Penelope keeps being a supportive friend while also dealing with her secret as Lady Whistledown. This dual side to her character makes her interactions with Colin more complicated, building up the anticipation for something to happen between them.

In season 3, things start to change for Colin and Penelope. Colin comes back from his trip a bit more grown up and starts to see Penelope differently. Their friendship starts to shift as Colin appreciates Penelope's smarts, humor, and kindness more and more. The season explores their personal growth, with Colin figuring out where he fits in the world and Penelope dealing with her hidden identity and family role.

By the end of season 3, their story is a perfect mix of love, drama, and finding themselves. As Colin starts to catch feelings for Penelope, the show smoothly transitions from friendship to romance. Fans, who have been shipping "Polin" for a while now, are thrilled to see them finally get together.

Their relationship faces some challenges, like societal norms and personal doubts, but the writers have done a great job showing their journey. Penelope goes from shy to confident, while Colin matures into a supportive partner. The excitement surrounding their relationship has been a standout of the series, as their mutual respect and love shine through in their story.

The newest season of Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.