The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule will bridge athletics and gaming fashion with an athletic-inspired look. Athletic gear blends well with hard gaming and relaxed clothes in this capsule.

The 100 Thieves organization, founded by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag in 2017, has rapidly grown from a prominent gaming brand to a comprehensive lifestyle brand. Adidas, a global leader in athletic wear, has been involved in several collaborations. The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule will soon be available for purchase online and at select retailers.

As per the official website,

"100 Thieves partners with adidas Originals for this year's Primary Jersey. The 2024 Primary Jersey is available now. Get the same team-issued jersey fielded by 100T VALORANT and League of Legends teams."

The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals Capsule collection

100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule: Features explored (Image via 100 Thieves)

The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule includes a range of co-branded apparel and accessories. One of the most highlighted parts of the collection is the redesigned Adidas tracksuit. This includes a half-zip track top and terry cotton track pants.

According to the official website of 100 Thieves,

"The first ever collaborative collection between the Trefoil and 100 Thieves consists of a suite of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The apparel selection features 100 Thieves’ take on the classic adidas track-suit presented as a matching half-zip track top and track pants in brushed cotton-terry."

It further mentions,

"Rounding out the selection of apparel and accessories are a classic white tee with embroidered logo, a 3-pack of socks in 100 Thieves colors, and a co-branded towel."

Apparel

100 Thieves and Adidas Originals capsule: Features explored (Image via 100 Thieves)

The capsule's apparel lineup begins with the signature tracksuit. The co-branded half-zip track top pairs seamlessly with terry cotton track pants. The collection also includes a 100 Thieves jersey available in men's and women's sizes. The jersey features the 100 Thieves logo on the left, the Adidas Trefoil logo on the right, and the iconic Three Stripes on the shoulders.

Accessories

In addition to the apparel, the 100 Thieves and Adidas Originals capsule offers a range of accessories. An off-white tee with a tonal embroidered 100 Thieves logo and a co-branded tag near the hem adds a subtle yet stylish touch to any outfit.

The Sneaker

100 Thieves and Adidas Originals capsule: Features explored (Image via 100 Thieves)

The highlight of the 100 Thieves and Adidas Originals capsule is the Nadeshot-themed Adidas Rivalry Low sneaker. This pair of trainers is a tribute to 100 Thieves' founder, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. It features a taupe upper with black accents on the Three Stripes and heel tab.

The sneaker is traditional and modern, featuring a stitched off-white midsole and gum outsole. The golden dubrae, inside tongue tag, and heel tab honor Nadeshot, making this a collector's item.

The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule is available for purchase on the official Adidas website, 100 Thieves' online store, and select retail locations.

The 100 Thieves x Adidas Originals capsule merges gaming culture and athletic fashion. With a range of stylish and functional pieces, this collection caters to both athletes and gamers. From the co-branded tracksuit to the Nadeshot-themed sneakers, each item showcases the collaborative effort and attention to detail.

