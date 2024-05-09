Adidas basketball shoes are recognized for their eye-catching silhouettes, sharp colors, and most importantly, innovative technology. The Supergrip and Pro shoes were released in 1965, marking Adidas' venture into the creation of basketball shoes. Since then, popular models like the Superstar and Forum were introduced, gathering loyal fans across the world.

Adidas has also partnered with basketball stars to create signature basketball shoes that feature Boost foam, Lightstrike cushioning, and Primeknit uppers. According to Adidas, their basketball sneakers equip the modern athlete to be the best versions of themselves. Check out their best offerings below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion only.

5 Best Adidas basketball shoes to avail in 2024

AE 1

Dame 8

Trae Young 3

D. O. N issue 5

Harden Stepback 3

1. AE 1

The AE 1 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas AE 1 is the brainchild of the collaboration between the American basketball player, Anthony Edwards, and Adidas. The mid-top sneakers feature uppers crafted from black textile material, contrasted by the whitish rubber construction that wraps around the sneakers, extending from the upper to the sole of the shoes. Neon green highlights can be seen on the counter heel, as well as on the laces, detailing the black upper.

Based on the brand description, the shoes are incorporated with Boost technology and a light strike midsole construction, enhancing energy return.

These Adidas basketball shoes sell for $120 on the brand's website.

2. Dame 8

The Dame 8 (Image via Adidas)

A result of the collab between the 33-year-old basketball star, Damian Lillard and Adidas, these shoes feature a multi-color design, which includes a predominantly black textile upper, detailed by blueish accents on the midfoot synthetic leather strap, laces, tongue, and sole. The three-stripe logo is placed on the side and tongue of the sneakers, in brown and white hues, respectively.

The kicks reportedly feature a bounce pro midsole, that provides flexibility and stability, while the TPU propulsion construction and the internal sock design both provide support and balance maintenance.

These Adidas basketball shoes are priced at $78 on the brand's website.

3. Trae Young 3

The Trae Young 3 (Image via Adidas)

These recent iterations from the Trae Young series, are built from textile material, dressed in a white hue, with splashes of red hue on the upper, pull tab, and outsole, while black accents are visible on the tongue, laces, and midsole.

According to Adidas, the stability and motion-driven inspirations behind the design of the kicks result in responsive midsoles and chunky rubber outsoles in a white hue, to ensure excellent traction and grip efficiency.

These Adidas basketball shoes sell for $70 on the Adidas website.

4. D. O. N issue 5

The D. O. N issue 5 (Image via Adidas)

The D.O.N Issue 5 features a mesh upper, overlayed by a synthetic leather material dressed in a black hue, paired with black laces, and a pull tab, allowing for easy wear and removal, while the padding at the heel tab and in the tongue offers ankle support.

According to brand information, the sneakers also feature an ultralight cushioning technology in the midsole, providing comfort and stability, while the whitish rubber outsole embodies a uniquely designed pattern that facilitates good traction.

These Adidas basketball shoes are priced at $72 on the brand's website.

5. Harden Stepback 3

The Harden Stepback 3 (Image via Adidas)

Drawing inspiration from the iconic step-back move of the renowned basketball player, James Harden, the Harden Stepback shoes are reportedly infused with a bounce midsole construction, that aids cushioning and responsiveness.

To ensure airflow, the sneakers reportedly feature an upper built from a breathable mesh material, in a black hue, combined with textile overlays. Contrasting the black color palette of the sneakers, splashes of yellow hue are seen on the laces and midsole.

These Adidas basketball shoes are priced at $53 on the brand's website.

These Adidas basketball shoes have received positive reviews from experts, athletes, and sneakerheads alike.

Read More

1) Puma x Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team announces the launch of the Crews Go Summer collection

2) New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic sneakers: Features explored

3) Nike x Patta announces the launch of a collaborative running team collection

4) History of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers: Launch date, sizing guide, and styling tips

5) 7 Most expensive Air Jordan 4 sneakers to avail in 2024.

6) Bode x Nike announces the launch of the Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection