5 Best Fila sports shoes to try in 2024

Fila sports shoes are stylish and functional. Whether one is a runner, a gym rat, or looking for comfortable everyday sports shoes, Fila has shoes for everyone. Fila sports started in Italy in 1911. It began as a company that crafted clothes for the Italian Alps.

Then in the 1970s, they moved towards sporting gear, and legendary Tennis Champion Bjorn Borg, sported the first Fila sports shoes with their logo. As a tribute to their beautiful Italian history, Fila continues to blend Italian style and technologies into their sports shoes and other sporting gear.

Fila sports shoes are known for their relaxed and breathable shoes for basketball, tennis, running, and many more sports. They offer a wide range of options for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals alike. Here are the 5 best Fila sports shoes one can explore in 2024.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

5 must-try Fila sports shoes

These are the five best Fila sports shoes that one must try for running, playing tennis, or any other sport in the year 2024.

Fila Men's Axilus 3

Fila Men's MB

Fila Men's Stackhouse Spaghetti

Fila Men's Corda

Fila Men's Tennis 88 VTG Low

1) Fila Men's Axilus 3

Fila Men's Axilus 3 (Image via Fila)

Fila sports shoes in Men's Axilus 3 are created to deliver excellent performance according to the brand. These tennis shoes have rubber outsoles, a reinforced foot cage, and an arch-enhancing sock liner that gives a snug and comfortable fit.

These shoes are engineered with molded cushioning which helps deliver unparalleled stability and energy rebound. It is versatile and is built for performance when worn on the tennis court.

Price: $130 on Fila's official website.

2) Fila Men's MB

Fila Men's MB (Image via Fila)

These Fila sports shoes are made out of leather and synthetic materials. These basketball shoes combine the functionality of playing and the aesthetic of an everyday shoe. They feature the iconic Fila midsole that makes them court-ready and gives the feet all-day comfort.

Fila logos are stitched on various parts of the shoes and a graphic print adds a modern touch. Fila Men's MB has a padded collar that keeps the ankles comfortable and helps them move seamlessly from court to street.

Price: $95 on Fila's official website

3) Fila Men's Stackhouse Spaghetti

Fila Men's Stackhouse Spaghetti (Image via Fila)

These Fila sports shoes bring the iconic 90's basketball style with modern aesthetics and materials. This shoe offers court-ready support while giving a retro vibe.

Fila Men's Stackhouse Spaghetti has a combination of grey and white with bold zig-zag patterns on the shoes. It is a perfect blend of classic looks with updated tech that makes it perfect to wear on a court or everyday wear.

Price: $100 on Fila's official website

4) Fila Men's Corda

Fila Men's Corda (Image via Fila)

Fila Men's Corda is a basketball sneaker that blends court-inspired details with a 90's street style aesthetic. It is also built for everyday wear. The shoes are made of comfortable leather and suede with breathable mesh that helps the feet remain sweat-free. It has perforation holes for further breathability and adds a touch of classic athletic design.

Price: $85 on Fila's official website

5) Fila Men's Tennis 88 VTG Low

Fila Men's Tennis 88 VTG Low (Image via Fila)

Fila Men's Tennis 88 VTG Low is a classic low-top sneaker perfect for tennis. It features a clean silhouette with a comfortable build, likely made from leather or synthetic materials for durability. This versatile shoe offers a timeless look that transitions well, from casual outings to courtside style. It has a nice grip that allows the player to make flexible moves on the court.

Price: $75 on Fila's official website

Fila is known for its innovative technologies and designs that make the shoes look and feel magnificent. Whether one is a basketball player, tennis player, or just a runner, these Fila sports shoes listed above are perfect for those looking for comfortable and stylish shoes that are breathable and sweat-free.

