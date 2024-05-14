Experts define cross-training shoes as sports shoes that combine elements from various sport-specific shoes to make versatile athletes comfortable as they transition from one sporting activity to another. Cross-training shoes are great options in the gym as they save the hassle of changing from one footwear to the other while switching gym equipment.

Cross-training shoes are specially built to provide stability and support during different sporting activities. These shoes improve performance while delivering comfort, versatility, and durability.

Check out some of the best cross-training shoes according to experts and athletes below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best cross-training shoes of 2024

Nike Free Metcon 5 workout shoes

New Balance Minimus TR

Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

Reebok Nano X3 Adventure

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3

Nobull Impact shoes

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

1. Nike Free Metcon 5 workout shoes

The Nike Free Metcon 5 workout shoes (Image via Nike)

According to experts, the Nike Free Metcon 5's design makes it suitable for multiple exercises involving flexibility of the forefoot and stability. The Nike sneakers reportedly feature widened heels that offer a secured base for weightlifting.

The shoes are enveloped in synthetic fabric in a light-blue colorway, paired with matching blue laces. The orange tongue accents the blue upper while the green colored rubber sole and red swoosh logo display complete the color scheme of the sneakers.

Based on brand information, the shoes support training activities like planks, sprints, and burpees.

These cross-training shoes are priced at $120 on the brand's website.

2. New Balance Minimus TR

The New Balance Minimus TR (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance Minimus TR kicks are reportedly built for individuals in search of an ultralight and supportive pair of training shoes. These trainers feature TPU technology that provides support to the feet and ensures durability.

The upper of the shoes is made from a whitish mesh fabric, laying the foundation for the black highlights on the sides, tongue, back of the shoes, and sole to stand out.

According to New Balance, the interior of the sneakers is lined by a cushy and tender fabric, giving the feet optimum comfort even during prolonged wear. The rubber coverage of the midsole, as well as the patterned rubber outsole, ensures cushioning and traction control, respectively.

The kicks sell for $129 on the brand website.

3. Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2's silhouette is reportedly lightweight, aids stability with a flat heel, and is useful for different workouts. These workout shoes feature a greenish mesh upper, with whitish accents on the swoosh logo and the 'ZOOM' branding on the side of the sneakers.

Based on brand information, the Zoom air cushion technology and the Nike react foam technology are infused into the sneakers, providing comfort to the feet, as well as enabling swift body movements.

These cross-training shoes are priced at $95 on the Nike website.

4. Reebok Nano X3 Adventure

The Reebok Nano X3 Adventure (Image via Reebok)

The Nano X3 Adventure is reportedly designed for outdoor training activities, including squat jumps, stair runs, and others. According to Reebok, lightweight and responsiveness are enhanced by the Floatride energy foam constructed in the forefoot.

The Reebok shoes feature an upper made from mesh material, dressed in white, brown, green, and black hues. Also, grip reliability is achieved through the Ecostep recycle EVO outsole suitable for rocky or slippery surfaces.

These cross-training shoes sell for $79 on the brand's website.

5. Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3

The Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 (Image via Under Armour)

The Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 is a recent iteration of the Phantom series. The kicks' upper areas feature a more stretchy fit and plushy feel than their predecessors.

A black-colored stretch knit material is constructed on the upper, allowing for flexibility, while the cushioned lining of the interior, coupled with the padded heel tab provides comfort to the feet.

Also, these cross-training shoes reportedly feature an underfoot support system aided by a Speedform 2.0 sockliner. The shoes are priced at $140 on the Under Armour website.

6. Nobull Impact shoes

The Nobull Impact shoes (Image via Nobull)

The Nobull Impact shoes are designed with Carbon fiber soles with a herringbone pattern that enhances unrestricted movement for cross-training.

The Nobull impact shoes feature a greyish upper, crafted from the brand's Superfabric material, which supposedly offers durability even when worn regularly during intense workout sessions. The shoes feature the 'NOBULL' letterings on the side, and tongue, respectively.

These cross-training shoes sell for $139 on the brand's website.

7. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Image via Brooks)

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers are recognized by shoe experts for their support system and their ultralight design, as a result of the DNA loft technology incorporated into the sneakers.

These training shoes feature an upper dressed in blueish synthetic material, highlighted by the orange accents on the tongue, counter-heel, and midsole. Also, the kicks feature blue-colored lugs attached to the rubber outsole, facilitating grip efficiency and traction control.

These cross-training shoes are priced at $89 on the Brooks website.

These cross-training shoes have been vetted by experts, gym enthusiasts, and athletes to be useful for several sporting activities.