The introduction of carbon plate running shoes has revolutionized traditional footwear. This trend was spearheaded by the Nike Vaporfly, which infused the carbon plate into high stacks of soft foam in the midsole. Carbon plates are flexible carbon fiber insoles that help to reduce foot fatigue and absorb shock. They also improve speed, agility, and jump performance.
The design has been adopted by several footwear companies over the years, marking the beginning of the reign of the running shoe silhouette. Although seemingly simple, this shoe design is a game-changer that has assisted several athletes in setting new records.
Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of this list.
7 Best carbon plate running shoes
- New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4
- Asics MetaSpeed Sky Paris
- Nike Alphafly 3
- Endorphin Pro 4
- Nike VaporFly 3
- Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite Men's Running shoes
- Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3
1) New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4
The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 is dressed in orange, green, and white. According to the brand, The low-top silhouette features an elevated platform, a FuelCell midsole made with PEBA, energy arcs, a carbon fiber plate, and a solid rubber outsole.
The brand states on its official site that these carbon plate running shoes enhance propulsion and are designed to ensure high-speed racing.
The pair sells for $249.99 on the New Balance online store.
2) Asics MetaSpeed Sky Paris
The Asics MetaSpeed Sky running shoes are presented in a sunrise red and black colorway. According to the brand, the low-top silhouette features energetic midsole foams, a propulsive carbon plate, and FF TURBO PLUS cushioning.
The brand further states that the pair is designed for stride-style runners who want to start fast and finish even faster. It also features ASICSGRIP outsole rubber, which enhances durability and grip, and a curved sole design.
The shoes are made with at least 50% recycled materials and sell for £220 (approximately $272) on the brand’s website.
3) Nike Alphafly 3
The Nike Alphafly 3 is dressed in a neon green, blue, and orange colorway. According to the brand, the carbon plate running shoes feature Air Zoom units, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and a heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsole.
It features an Atomkit upper, which offers breathability and comes with a knit tongue with lofted padding. This pair sells for $285 on the Nike online store.
4) Saucony Endorphin Pro 4
This Saucony Endorphin Pro 4 is draped in a black and orange colorway. According to the brand description, the carbon plate running shoes feature a low-top silhouette, PWRRUN PB and PWRRUN HG fused midsole, a full-length carbon plate, a smooth heel liner, and an integrated tongue.
The pair of shoes also comes with Snappy SPEEDROLL technology that enhances speed and offers propulsive forward motion. This pair sells for $225 on Saucony online store.
5) Nike Vaporfly 3
This Nike Vaporfly 3 Is draped in a black, gold, and oat colorway. The low-top features a full-length carbon fiber fly plate, Nike ZoomX, and specifically placed Flyknit yarn that enhances breathability.
According to Nike, the carbon plate running shoes are fitted with light padding on the tongue, a waffle outsole pattern, and an offset heel seam. As per the brand, this pair is suitable for both elite and amateur runners who want to break a personal record.
The pair sells for $260 on Nike's online store.
6) Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite Men's Running shoes
This pair of Puma carbon plate running shoes comes in a blue colorway and features a low-top silhouette. According to the brand description, the shoes feature a mono mesh upper, a NITROFOAM ELITE midsole, an incorporated tongue that gives a sock-like feel, and a fin that provides heel structure.
The shoes also feature an engineered carbon fiber plate that ensures stability in the midsole region. According to Puma, this pair is stable, and durable and is perfect for marathons.
It is available for $260 via the brand's online store.
7) Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running shoes
This pair from Adidas comes in an orange colorway and features a low-top design. The carbon plate running shoes feature a Celermesh 2.0 upper, Lightstrike Pro Midsole, continental rubber outsole for grip and traction, and lace closure for a secure fit.
The pair contains at least 50% recycled materials and is a top pick for those who enjoy long-distance running. It sells for £109 (approximately $134) on Sports Shoes' website.
These carbon plate running shoes compress the midsole foam to return energy to the wearer, giving them an edge over conventional running shoes.
