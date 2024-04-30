6 Cheapest Asics sneakers to buy in 2024

Asics sneakers widely cater to individual preferences but also incorporate a range of foot types and budgets. Asics has helped to meet the needs of runners of all levels across the world.

The brand exemplifies the same mission when presenting a line of sneakers that are both affordable and of excellent quality and reflect the brand’s hard work and expertise. Whether one is a professional marathoner or a weekend jogger, the Asics brand has got it covered, making it possible for a runner of every level to put on a reliable and high-performance shoe and enjoy their run.

Cheapest Asics sneakers to buy in 2024

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the cheapest Asics sneakers.

Asics Gel-Excite 9

Asics Gel Venture 8

Asics Gel Contend 8

Asics Gel Cumulus 24

Asics GT 2000 11

Asics Gel Nimbus 24

1. Asics Gel-Excite 9

Asics Gel-Excite 9 (Image via Amazon)

Despite its lowest budget price range, Asics Gel-Excite 9 sneakers work well with all outfits.

The spaced-out foam design and large cushioning guarantee comfort and softness, which are just right for everyday training jolts. The foam midsole and removable gel cushioning create a balance that supports soft and comfortable landings. One can easily purchase these sneakers from Amazon for $43.

2. Asics Gel-Venture 8

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Image via Asics)

Asics Gel-Venture 8 is available at a budget-friendly price, which makes it a great purchase for those who want footwear that delivers durability and traction on any type of surface. Similar to tennis shoes, the presence of gel cushioning in both the rearfoot and forefoot allows for a softer transition and provides more cushioning, which helps in fatigue reduction.

During a marathon, rest is quite essential. However, these shoes help runners who are out for exhilarating runs on a tight budget. One can easily avail of these Asics sneakers for $55 on Amazon.

3. Asics Gel-Contend 8

Asics Gel-Contend 8 is a great option for people suffering from plantar fasciitis or just looking for a pair of shoes with excellent cushioning and support. The vents are strategically located in the forefoot and heel of the shoe and are responsible for the excellent impact absorption and comfort that runners can easily feel.

This makes it most preferred by neutral runners, who need stability and relief during their runs. One can easily purchase these Asics sneakers for $54.95 from Amazon.

4. Asics Gel-Cumulus 24

Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 (Image via Aamzon)

The mesh upper makes the shoe breathable and ensures a snug fit. The Gel-Cumulus 24’s affordable price point does not hinder its premium features and performance, making it the top choice for female runners who shop for quality without having to compromise. One can easily purchase these Asics sneakers for $124.768 from Amazon.

5. Asics GT-2000 11

Asics GT-2000 11 (Image via Amazon)

The GT 200011 offers stability and support for neutral-to-overpronation runners looking for shoes without overstretching the budget. These shoes have a slim fit design with the help of bright cushioning, bringing in a clean and comfortable run experience while maintaining safety.

The midfoot gel cushioning offers optimum shock absorption, and the build quality is designed to serve long-life wear. One can easily purchase these Asics sneakers for $99.95 from Amazon.

6. Asics Gel-Nimbus 24

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 (Image via Asics)

These Asics sneakers deliver unparalleled value for neutral runners in search of comfort and endurance at a very low cost. Not only is it long-lasting, but it also meets all performance demands with supportive cushioning and excellent shock absorption, which delivers a pleasurable and smoother ride.

The asphyxial mesh uppers provide a quick-fit system to secure it properly on the feet, and the breathable show-up is meant to promote air flow, while the stable heel with rubber outsole lets one keep balance and durability. One can easily purchase these Asics sneakers for $149 from Amazon.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned cheapest Asics sneakers are a representative of affordability, excellence, and availability in the field of athletic shoes as a whole.

Whether it's the slim-fitting nature of the Gel-Excite 9 or the firm construction of the Gel-Venture 8, these running shoes streamline runners' training with complete confidence.