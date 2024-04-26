7 Best On-Cloud shoes for men in 2024

In this evolving industry of men's footwear, On-Cloud shoes consistently step ahead with their cutting-edge designs and sustainable materials. They come with a blend of high-tech innovation and Swiss engineering called "On-Cloud".

Whether the plan is to walk or gear up for the gym, the brand's latest lineup offers something for every stride. Let's take a look.

Exploring 7 On-Cloud shoes for men

From sleek city slickers to rugged trail tamers, the seven On-Cloud shoes that can elevate every step:

Cloud 5 Terry

Cloud 5 Coast

Cloudmonster

Cloud 5 Combo

Cloud 5

Cloud 5 Waterproof

Cloudvista Waterproof

1) Cloud 5 Terry

Cloud 5 Terry (Image via Zappos)

Cloud 5 Terry shoes are considered best for everyday wear. As the brand describes, these shoes combine comfort and casual style. Whether it is about running daily errands or a leisurely stroll, they are an ideal choice.

These On-Cloud shoes have breathable fabric, a high heel for enhanced airflow, and a speed lacing system for convenience. They are, however, not waterproof, limiting their use in wet conditions. They are available for purchase on the brand's official website and Zappos for $160.

2) Cloud 5 Coast

Cloud 5 Coast (Image via Zappos)

Cloud 5 Coast is another good pair of On-Cloud shoes known for being lightweight. They have a minimal design, made for people who prefer mobility, sleek aesthetics, and functional design.

These shoes are packable and travel-friendly. They come with a sweat-wicking sock liner, and a kick-down heel for easy on and off. They are not suitable for cold, wet climates. Get these shoes from On's website, Amazon, and Zappos for a price of $150-$170.

3) Cloudmonster

Cloudmonster (Image via Zappos)

Cloudmonster shoes boast bold aesthetics and bouncy cushioning. People seeking comfort and performance can choose these On-Cloud shoes. According to the brand's description, these shoes promote forward-rolling motion and super-soft landings. They are made with breathable and durable material. One can purchase this product for $170 from the company website, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Amazon.

4) Cloud 5 Combo

Cloud 5 Combo (Image via Zappos)

Cloud 5 Combo shoes are stylish and don't compromise on performance. They offer a breathable and secure fit with modern aesthetics. As stated on the brand's website, these On-Cloud shoes have a two-tone woven upper, with updated Speedboard technology for enhanced responsiveness. They have limited color options available. Get this pair of shoes from websites such as On, Sun & Ski Sports, and REI for a price range of $120-$150.

5) Cloud 5

⁠Cloud 5 (Image via Zappos)

Cloud 5 shoes are popular for their classic and minimal design. They are a solid choice for everyday and sports wear. The brand has recently upgraded the material used for cushioning for enhanced comfort.

As per On's description, these shoes have an antimicrobial mesh outer, molded heel for a secure fit, and multiple color options. However, they are not waterproof, which may limit usability in certain environments. Apart from the company's website, these shoes are available on various platforms like Nordstrom, and REI for $140.

6) Cloud 5 Waterproof

Cloud 5 Waterproof (Image via Zappos)

As the name suggests, Cloud 5 Waterproof shoes are best used in monsoon or wet conditions. They have a reliable design of Cloud 5 series with the addition of waterproof membrane. It is a redesigned fit for improved comfort and performance. However, the brand offers only fewer color choices than the non-waterproof version. Priced at $170, one can get these shoes from the brand's website, REI, and Zappos.

7) Cloudvista Waterproof

Cloudvista Waterproof (Image via Zappos)

Cloudvista Waterproof shoes are suitable for those who embark on adventures. They offer versatility and protection for various terrains, making them an ideal choice for diverse outdoor activities.

As the brand states, these On-Cloud shoes are easy to wear, waterproof, light, and agile with protective features and reflective elements for visibility. However, only limited color options are available for buyers. Get this pair from On-running.com, REI, and Zappos for a price range of $119-$170.

Each model of On Cloud shoes listed here offers unique features tailored to different needs and environments. Whether a person is traveling city streets, exploring outdoor trails, or simply looking for a reliable daily walker, On Cloud has engineered a shoe to elevate every experience.

Choose the pair wisely and step into the future with confidence and style.