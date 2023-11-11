5 best On Cloud sneakers of all time

The On Cloud brand, the brainchild of Swiss athlete Olivier Bernhard, has become synonymous with high-performance running shoes. Founded in 2010, the brand has exploded into the global sneaker industry due to its formidable and uniquely built sneakers that make you feel like you are walking on literal air.

The prototype of the sneakers was not aesthetically pleasing, with pieces of a garden hose attached to the outsole of the basic sneaker silhouette.

The brand has since taken the idea behind the silhouette and revamped it into uniquely responsive running shoes that are also pleasing to look at. The Swiss brand has amassed a cult following because of its shoes, which come in a variety of pretty colors with dashes of pastel and eye-catching shade combos.

Best On Cloud sneakers ever released

1) The Cloudeclipse

The Cloudeclipse (Image via On Cloud)

These premium road shoes are highly equipped for walking, with adequate cushioning and a double layer of CloudTec to ensure soft and smooth walks. The shoes are dressed in a gorgeous Flame/Ivory hue with a mesh upper to ensure breathability. The predominantly ivory upper is accented by lemon and grey to create a colorful contrast.

The white tongue is decorated with black lettering, and the brand logo can be seen with a peek inside the shoes. The white soles are placed in the iconic chain-like design, complementing the bright-colored aesthetic. These power shoes are available on the brand's website for 179 US dollars.

2) The CloudMonster

The CloudMonster (Image via On Cloud)

With Helion superfoam for a light feel and Monster-level cushioning to keep the feet snug and protected, these sneakers not only look like clouds but also feel like one. Also, huge CloudTec technology ensures rebound upon impact with a hard surface, and the upper is fitted with a soft sock liner for maximum comfort.

The sneakers are dressed in a frost and glacier hue with unique soles sprinkled with black dots. These futuristic shoes are available on the brand's website for 189 US dollars.

3) The Cloudnova

The Cloudnova (Image via On Cloud)

Another cloud-like sneaker, the Cloudnova, is dressed in a versatile all-white hue with the brand logo placed in black. The upper area consists of a mesh lining for a breathable feel. The inner sock construction and external TPU stabilizer ensure adequate cushioning for the feet.

The all-white adaptable shoelaces round up the crisp look. The shoes are available for 159.99 US dollars on the brand's website.

4) Cloud5 Waterproof

The Cloud5 Waterproof (Image via On Cloud)

This silhouette is a fan favorite and is regarded as the best On Cloud release ever. The top-selling sneaker from the On Cloud brand has endeared itself to sneakerheads due to its understated elegance and low profile. Its fitted speed-lacing statement makes it easy to slip into, and the bright orange color makes it easy on the eyes.

The Cloud 5 has been re-engineered with waterproof technology and sustainable materials for more comfort and durability. These premium shoes are available on the brand's website for 169.99 US dollars.

5) The CloudTrax Waterproof Hiking shoes

The CloudTrax Waterproof Hiking shoes (Image via Lyst)

The CloudTrax is perfect for hiking, with a waterproof membrane complemented by a water-repellant upper to keep the feet dry and warm. The slip-resistant outsoles are sturdy and are perfect for exploring the great outdoors.

The shoes are not only practical but also look good dressed in a lemon green colorway accented by grey highlights on the waist and around the soles. The dual-layer midsole ensures adequate cushioning. These winter must-haves are available on Lyst for 209.99 US dollars.

Shop any of the above-mentioned sneakers from On Cloud before they sell out.