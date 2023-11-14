5 best On running sneakers of all time

The On running sneakers are staple products of the On Cloud brand and are renowned for their high performance and eccentric build. The 13-year-old Swiss brand boasts an array of impressive running sneakers that feature hollowed-out pods that offer shock absorption, stability, and energy return.

The shoes make the wearer feel like they are walking on literal clouds with their unique cushioning system and lightweight design. The On Cloud brand has achieved international recognition in its relatively short existence and is regarded as the fastest-growing shoe brand in the world.

One only has to look at its running shoes and be convinced of the brand's revolutionary innovations. Below is a carefully curated list of the On running sneakers of all time.

Best On running sneakers ever released

1. The On Cloudventure 3.0

The On Cloudventure 3.0 (Image via On Cloud)

These On running sneakers have been companions for runners ever since they were released. The third iteration of the pair improves traction and comfort while offering a split-design Speedboard and redesigned forefoot shape.

This aquatic blue remix features a better ground feel and a smoother heel-to-toe transition to ensure a sensational ride on the tracks. In addition, the responsive Helion Superfoam and lightweight upper combine to keep the feet cool and comfy.

The Cloudventure features an impressive grip that ensures firmness in wet or dry conditions. These impressive features make the Cloudventure impossible to overlook when seeking top-tier running shoes.

These running shoes are available on Amazon for 150 US Dollars.

2. The On Cloudflow 4.0

The On Cloudflow 4.0 (Image via On Cloud)

These premium running shoes are light and snappy, making them the ideal choice for running. The Iron grey and black shoes feature a recycled polyester engineered woven upper that is lightweight for a fast-paced lifestyle.

The Helion Superfoam combines with the spoon-shaped Speedboard for fast and responsive movement. The On's signature CloudTec technology provides cushion and explosive take-offs.

These eye-catching shoes are available for 159.99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3.The On Cloudboom Echo 3

The On Cloudboom Echo 3 (Image via On Cloud)

These carbon-plated On running sneakers give the extra nudge to run at top speeds. The combination of the Helion foam made from Pebax and On's signature CloudTec cushioning provides propulsion and explosive speed. The shoes are dressed in a brilliant white colorway accented by sharp green and black.

The brand logo is printed on the heel tab and in bold lettering on the toe cap. These aesthetically pleasing shoes also feature a lightweight microfiber upper to aid breathability and water absorption.

These running shoes are available for 289.99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. On CloudStratus 3

The On CloudStratus 3 (Image via On Cloud)

This gorgeous silhouette gives maximum comfort with double-layered CloudTec technology and recycled materials. The upper features engineered mesh for an improved level of comfort.

These On running sneaker are dressed in a unique undyed white and sand colorway reminiscent of the earth and nature. This version of the widely-acclaimed Stratus series also features an updated rubber grip compound for more traction on the move.

Shop these On running sneakers for 179.99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5.The On Cloudgo

The On Cloudgo (Image via On Cloud website)

The new TPU Speedboard technology combined with the unique Cloudtec produces outstanding energy returns to propel the wearer. The gap in the outsole is filled to prevent stones from collecting in the shoes.

The Helion Superfoam fitted into shoes ensures a soft but responsive ride with the shoes. The shoes are also versatile and can be worn at the gym, for a run, or even as casual sneakers.

These multi-purpose shoes are available for 149.99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

It goes without saying that the On running sneakers are one of the best running shoes currently available. The above-mentioned silhouettes might just be what one needs for that extra nudge on the tracks.