Nike Air Jordan 1 Craft "Grey / Black" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label can be credited to releasing one of the most iconic sneaker lineages, Air Jordans. The duo has worked together since 1985 and launched multiple makeovers upon their debut signature shoe, Nike Air Jordan 1.

With the 40th anniversary of the label slowly approaching, the duo is concentrating on the technical advancement of the sneaker model. A reiterated and renewed version of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette fits into the category, which is being released under the "Craft" project.

The AJ1 Low is one of the most recurring silhouettes by the brand, and the latest makeover to appear is the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Grey/Black." An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released in Spring 2023 on the official Nike website.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Craft "Grey / Black" sneakers is prominently clad in a mauve shade

The amalgamation of the sneaker sphere with the basketball world and fashion can be traced back to the time when Michael Jordan kick-started his lifetime contract with the swoosh label in 1984.

The legendary basketball player had to overcome many obstacles to reach the pinnacle of success and fame that he currently has. The signing of his contract with the swoosh label is considered one of the highest points of his career, and his sneaker line gained him an even more prominent name in the basketball world.

The most iconic shoe from the duo is considered to be the debut of Air Jordan 1. As such, Nike's official site introduces the sneaker as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The silhouette has since been launched in multiple iterations, including Elevate, High-top, Mid-top, and Low-top. The latter model is now being clad in the upcoming Craft "Grey / Black" makeover. The official swoosh label site introduces the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette and its significance in the sneaker sphere, stating:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The top and bottom view of Air Jordan 1 Craft "Grey/ Black" (Image via Nike)

The latest Craft "Grey / Black" makeover comes in a purple-grey, black, and off-white color scheme. The pair is more elevated than the retro AJ1 Low and is constructed out of non-standard material in an untraditional arrangement. Surprisingly, this time, the shoes forgo its basketball roots for a lifestyle approach.

The pair opted for exposed and "inside out" details with a trendy deconstructed aesthetic. The look then becomes complete with off-white midsoles and purple-grey rubber outsoles. Lastly, the branding is added with the black "Jumpman" logo over the sockliners and tongues.

The sneakers are rumored to be released in the coming months at $120.

