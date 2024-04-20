Waterproof running shoes are great for avid runners who don't want to be held back by rainy conditions, especially now that monsoon 2024 is just round the corner, with meteorologists forecasting above-normal rains in some parts of the world.

This means puddles, slippery roads, and constantly soaked feet that can take away the joy of running.

However, with the right pair of running shoes, one can overcome the challenges that come with monsoon. Waterproof running shoes are the perfect shield against the elements as they are built to keep one's feet comfortable and dry while also providing enough traction to conquer the wettest trails.

Check out some of the best waterproof running shoes to consider this monsoon season.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion only. Let us know in the comments if we missed any of your favorites.

7 Best waterproof running shoes to tackle Monsoon 2024

Brooks Running Ghost GTX

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX

On Cloud 5 Waterproof

Hoka Challenger 7 GORE-TEX

Peregrine 13 GTX

Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Low 2 Trail Running shoes

La Sportiva Bushido II GTX Trail Running shoes

1.Brooks Running Ghost GTX

The Brooks Running Ghost GTX (Image via Brooks)

This pair of Brooks shoes is dressed in a multi-colorway of pink, blue, and white. According to the brand description, the shoes are crafted from recycled materials and feature a lightweight GORE-TEX Invisible Fit membrane bonded to the upper, which provides waterproof coverage.

These waterproof running shoes reportedly come with a DNA LOFT v2 midsole cushioning and a serrated outsole that provides enough traction to ensure a smooth run. According to the brand description, this pair of shoes is best for rain, soft landings, and road running. It sells for $119.95 on Brooks' online store.

2. Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX

The Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (Image via Nike)

The Nike Pegasus Trail 4 shoes come in a black and metallic silver colorway and supposedly feature a flexible and lightweight design, waterproof GORE-TEX layers, and ankle gaiters that ensure the feet stay dry all the time.

The pair of Nike sneakers also features a heel and tongue pull tab, a cushioned midsole foam, reflective details, and lace closure. According to the brand description, these waterproof running shoes have a generative traction pattern that provide extra grip. They sell for $120.97 on Nike's online store.

3. On Cloud 5 Waterproof

The On Cloud 5 Waterproof (Image via On)

The On Cloud 5 silhouette is presented in a blue and black colorway and reportedly features a waterproof membrane bonded to the upper to protect against wet weather, an updated Speedboard that helps transform energy into forward motion, and a CloudTec Zero-Gravity foam that provides cushioned landings.

The waterproof running shoes are said to be fitted with a molded heel design that holds the feet securely in place. According to the brand description, the shoes stay visible in the dark due to strategically placed reflective elements. This pair sells for $169.99 on the On's online store.

4. Hoka Challenger 7 GORE-TEX

The Hoka Challenger 7 GORE-TEX (Image via Rei)

The Hoka Challeger silhouette comes in a green and blue colorway and supposedly features a mesh upper with a soft foam midsole, a GORE-TEX invisible fit that protects against the weather elements, and a stacked height.

According to the brand description, the waterproof running shoes come with an outsole with tightly spaced lugs that improve traction on uneven and wet terrain. The shoes are sold for $160 on the Rei online store.

5. Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX

The Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX (Image via Saucony)

This pair of kicks comes in a green and dust-brown colorway. It reportedly features a PWRRUN foam midsole that enhances cushioning and a GORE-TEX Invisible fit technology that ensures waterproof protection while still maintaining flexibility.

According to Saucony, the Peregrine 13 GTX also comes with a rubber outsole and rock guard that ensures maximum traction and grip on wet terrain. The waterproof running shoes feature a lace closure and sell for $109.95 on Saucony online store.

6. Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Low 2 Trail Running shoes

The Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Low 2 Trail Running shoes (Image via Rei)

This pair of kicks come in a grey and orange colorway and according to the brand description, feature waterproof construction, Altra EGO midsoles that have good responsive ability, and well-balanced cushioning platforms.

The shoes supposedly come with a FootShape toe box that spreads out naturally, external TPU heels that add support, and MaxTrac outsoles that come with a multidirectional lug pattern for grippy traction. These waterproof running shoes are sold for $160 on the Rei online store.

7. La Sportiva Bushido II GTX Trail Running shoes

The La Sportiva Bushido II GTX Trail Running shoes (Image via Rei)

These La Sportiva shoes come in a multi-colorway of yellow, red, and black. According to the brand, the shoes feature GORE-TEX invisible fit membrane that protects against the elements without compromising on fit and flexibility.

The waterproof running shoes reportedly also have a slip-on construction and an updated heel design. They feature FriXion XT V-Groove2 outsoles that ensure grip on any kind of terrain, either dry or wet.

They are sold for $128.93 on the Rei online store.

These waterproof running shoes have served runners well, receiving positive criticism from runners and sneaker analysts.

