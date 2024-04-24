7 Best backpacks to try from Adidas

Adidas, one of the globally recognized sports brands, offers a myriad of backpacks that are stylish-looking, durable, and functional. Adidas backpacks are the perfect choice for anyone who is on an adventure, constantly on the move, or out on work-related tours. These backpacks are considered a staple in everyone's wardrobes, as they ensure adequate freedom by keeping you hands-free.

Ranging from dapper-looking and minimalist designs to bright and eye-catching kinds, Adidas backpacks are made of padded shoulder straps and back panels that cater to the maximum comfort of users. Its multiple compartments, laptop sleeves, and bottle pockets keep belongings well-organized, adding extra convenience to the user's daily routine.

Further, Adidas backpacks are made with recyclable premium-quality materials that target the lessening of carbon footprint while keeping the user looking trendy.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. If we missed a few of your favorite products, let us know in the comments.

7 stylish and functional backpacks worth purchasing from Adidas

Whether the user is planning to hit the gym, attend their regular classes, be a commuter, or be a weekend traveler, Adidas backpacks, which range from varied price levels, are designed to meet their requirements.

Ahead, seven stylish and functional backpacks from Adidas have been listed that will help elevate the user's carrying experience.

1) Adidas Originals Sport Backpack

Adidas Originals Sports Backpack (Image via @Adidas.com)

This sleek-looking and streamlined Adidas backpack with a front slip-in pocket with buckle straps is ideal for both casual and official use. The spacious pack has a minimalist design with rubberized badges and metallic accents that draw inspiration from the official archives.

Its several pockets can store all the daily necessities, along with padded shoulder straps and a chest strap that keep the user relaxed when they are on the go. This black-colored Sport Backpack is made with 100% recycled polyester plain weave materials.

Price: $65 (official website)

2) Adidas Originals Camo Graphic Backpack

Adidas Originals Camo Graphic Backpack (Image via @Adidas.com)

This flecktarn and woodland camo-printed Adidas backpack, with its contemporary pattern, cuts a fashionable silhouette for the user. Its traditional shape holds all the necessary items, while the padded shoulder straps cater to a relaxed carry for extended hours.

This wild pine-colored backpack is made with 100% recycled polyester ripstop materials, targeting the reduction of the carbon footprint of the products this sports brand manufactures.

Price: $45 (official website)

3) Adidas Originals VRST Backpack

Adidas Originals VRST Backpacks (Image via @Adidas.com)

This easy-to-organize Adidas Originals VRST Backpack is made keeping modern youth and college goers in mind. Its relaxed style is highlighted by its two big zippered main compartments that can help keep the user's important items secure. The cushioned shoulder straps give comfort, and the elaborate Adidas Originals branding particulars on the front add a signature touch.

Further, this Night Indigo-colored pack is made with 100% recycled polyester plain weave materials to help reduce waste and carbon footprint.

Price: $50 (official website)

4) Adidas Training Must-Have Mini Backpack

Adidas Training Must-Have Mini Backpack (Image via @Adidas.com)

This Adidas training backpack is moderately sized, which is neither too big nor too small. This mini pack is just right for the sportsperson to carry their daily essentials. Its numerous pockets, zippered pouch, and flexible shoulder straps make this training backpack comfortable to carry. The users can separate the little zip pouch when not in use or keep it fastened to the bag as per their needs.

Further, this training mini backpack is available in three colors, Pulse Magenta / White, Off White / Putty Grey, and Black/White.

Price: $35 (official website)

5) Adidas Training Classic 3-Stripes Backpack

Adidas Training Classic 3-Stripes Backpack (Image via @Adidas.com)

This work-to-workout Adidas backpack is spacious enough to fit a gym-goer's clothes and day-to-day work-related essentials. Its padded internal laptop sleeve can store the user's laptop, and a top-tiered zippered pocket can keep their important items safe.

It has a media pocket that can store essentials like cables, power packs, and chargers, within easy reach and keeps electronics and workout gear separate.

This backpack, made with water-resistant fabric, is easy to clean and available in two colors, namely, grey and white.

Price: $45 (official website)

6) Adidas Training Young BTS Backpack

Adidas Training Young BTS Backpack (Image via @Adidas.com)

This is a sporty-looking, BTS-inspired Adidas backpack that is especially meant for modern youth. This backpack has everything the user requires for long days, such as relaxing cushioned shoulder straps and side pockets to carry bottles. This water-resistant and easy-to-clean backpack has well-known Adidas graphics embossed on its top, giving it a sports-centric outlook.

Further, the glossy-finish pack is available in multicolor (onix and white) and is made with 40% recycled materials to help end plastic waste.

Price: $32 (official website)

7) Adidas Originals Utility Backpack

Adidas Originals Utility Backpacks (Image via @Adidas.com)

This is Adidas' superior-quality utility backpack that can be used for both workspace and gym. This pack's side slip-in pockets, along with its two front zip pockets and a spacious main compartment can store daily itineraries.

Its extra-safe laptop compartment with padding can keep the user's electronic gadgets in place, while the separable mini-pockets cater for extra space while on the move. The mesh back panel, comfortably padded shoulder straps, and the brand's logo complete the look of this everyday bag's look.

Further, this product is made with 100% recycled polyester plain weave materials and is available in Wonder Taupe color.

Price: $120 (official website)

These 7 Adidas backpacks are designed to meet the user's necessities while keeping them hands-free while on the move. Anyone can purchase any of these seven backpacks from Adidas from their in-house websites or e-commerce platforms.