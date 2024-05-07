8 Best Adidas Samba sneaker colorways of 2024 

The Adidas Samba sneaker has moved beyond its original purpose as a simple indoor soccer and athletic shoe. It is now more of a staple in the fashion and culture industry. This article explores some of the most captivating designs of Adidas Samba sneakers in 2024.

The collaboration and variety of colorways in Adidas Samba sneakers needed to be highlighted because they keep the Samba at the center of sneaker discussions. Each version or model of these shoes reflects the heritage of the brand and also showcases the creative partnerships that continue to refresh this iconic shoe.

As Adidas, the German multinational brand, describes on its website, Adidas Samba sneakers are athletic shoes. It was designed by Adidas Founder Adolf Dassler in 1949. It is the second-highest-selling Adidas design with over 35 million pairs sold worldwide, behind the Stan Smith model. This heritage sneaker has been produced in a variety of color schemes.

Best Adidas Samba sneaker colorways of 2024

KITH Ronnie Fieg × Clarks × Adidas Originals 8th Street Samba "Kithmas" in Collegiate Green

Pharrell x Adidas Samba Humanrace ‘Cloud White’

Samba OG Notting Hill Carnival

Samba “Silver” by Wales Bonner

Samba Humanrace by Pharrell Williams

Wales Bonner Samba

Adidas Samba OG “Black White Gum”

Velosamba Leather in Navy Blue

1) KITH Ronnie Fieg × Clarks × Adidas Originals 8th Street Samba "Kithmas" in Collegiate Green

KITH Ronnie Fieg × Clarks × Adidas Originals 8th Street Samba (Image via Kith)

This special edition sneaker results from a collaborative effort between KITH, Clarks, and Adidas Originals. It is aptly named "Kithmas" for its release around the festive season.

The design features a bold Collegiate Green color that makes it stand out. Adidas promotes this model by blending KITH's unique streetwear vibe with the classic Samba silhouette. It targets sneaker lovers looking for a statement piece.

These Adidas Samba sneakers retail for around $130 and are available through KITH's boutiques and their online store. The pros include its different design and vibrant color, perfect for those wanting to make a fashion statement. However, the cons are that its distinctiveness may not appeal to those preferring more traditional or subtle sneaker styles.

2) Pharrell x Adidas Samba Humanrace ‘Pink Cloud White’

Pharrell x Adidas Samba Humanrace ‘Pink Cloud White’ (Image via Human Race)

The Pharrell x Adidas Samba Humanrace in ‘Pink Cloud White,’ which will debut in August, offers a minimalist and sleek design. This colorway is described on Adidas' website as reflecting Pharrell Williams' vision of simplicity and humanity, appealing to those who like elegance.

Expected to be priced around $150, this sneaker will be available on Adidas’ website and through select retail partners.

The benefits of this design are its versatile and clean aesthetic, making it suitable for a wide range of outfits and occasions. The downside could be its light pink color, which might require more maintenance to keep clean.

3) Samba OG Notting Hill Carnival

Samba OG Notting Hill Carnival (Image via Ebay)

The Samba OG Notting Hill Carnival edition is a special release by Adidas to commemorate the vibrant Notting Hill Carnival. This sneaker sports a neutral base highlighted by metallic accents, reflecting the festive and lively spirit of the carnival.

Adidas describes this edition as a tribute that encapsulates the energy and cultural significance of the event. It is available for around $120 on Adidas' official website and select retailers.

The pros of this Adidas Samba sneaker include its unique design and the subtle yet striking metallic detailing. However, the relatively muted color scheme might not appeal to those looking for more vivid carnival-inspired hues.

4) Samba “Silver” by Wales Bonner

Samba “Silver” by Wales Bonner (Image via FarFetch)

This sneaker is part of the continued collaboration between Adidas and designer Wales Bonner. The Samba “Silver” by Wales Bonner offers a luxurious twist on the traditional Samba silhouette, featuring a shiny silver color that elevates its overall aesthetic.

The brand’s website states this model as combining classic sneaker form with high-end fashion influences, perfect for those seeking an elegant yet sporty look. Retailing for approximately $200, this sneaker can be found on Adidas’ website and through luxury fashion retailers.

The main advantage of this Adidas Samba sneaker is its sophisticated and premium finish technology. The cons include the higher price point and the flashy design, which might not suit everyday wear for all consumers.

5) Samba Humanrace by Pharrell Williams

This sneaker is part of a collaboration with Pharrell Williams, featuring an innovative take on the Adidas Samba design. It comes in a beige and baby blue colorway, with an elongated tongue that sets it apart from traditional models.

According to Adidas, this design combines Pharrell's visionary style with the classic Samba silhouette, making it a striking choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The Samba Humanrace is available for purchase at a price point of around $140 on Adidas' official website and selected retailers.

The pros of this Adidas Samba sneaker include its unique design and color combination, which offer a modern twist on a classic. The cons might be its distinct style and color palette, which may not appeal to those preferring more understated footwear.

6) Wales Bonner Samba

Wales Bonner Samba (Image via Adidas)

The Wales Bonner Samba is a result of the collaboration between Adidas and the renowned designer Wales Bonner. It features a clean, textured finish, marrying luxury elements with the iconic Samba aesthetic.

The brand's website highlights this Adidas Samba sneaker as a fusion of sport heritage and high fashion, aimed at those who appreciate sophisticated, detailed craftsmanship in their sneakers. This model is typically sold for approximately $180 and can be found on both Adidas’ website and high-end fashion retailers.

The advantages of the Wales Bonner Samba include its premium construction and elegant design, which make it a luxury fashion statement. On the downside, the higher price tag and the distinct style might limit its appeal to a niche market.

7) Adidas Samba OG “Black White Gum"

Adidas Samba OG “Black White Gum” (Image via Crepdogcrew)

This classic sneaker features a sharp black and white contrast complemented by a gum sole, maintaining its status as a timeless piece in the Adidas line-up. The brand describes this model as a staple that never goes out of style, ideal for those seeking a versatile and enduring sneaker choice.

These Adidas Samba sneakers can be purchased for approximately $100 from various retailers, including Mr Porter. The pros of the Adidas Samba OG include its durable design and classic aesthetic, which pairs well with a wide range of outfits.

However, some may find the colorway too basic if they prefer more vibrant or modern styles.

8) Velosamba Leather in Navy Blue

Velosamba Leather in Navy Blue (Image via Adidas)

Adidas introduces the Velosamba Leather in Navy Blue as a cycling-inspired sneaker with a stylish twist. Constructed with elegant navy blue leather, this sneaker is marketed as more than just a cycling shoe; it's designed for both functionality and everyday urban wear.

Available for around $150 from Adidas' official website, this model blends sporty utility with a sleek design. The main advantage of the Velosamba Leather is its unique blend of cycling shoe features with streetwear appeal, making it highly versatile.

On the downside, these Adidas Samba sneakers' cycling-specific design elements might not appeal to those looking for a purely casual style.

As we've seen, the Adidas Samba sneakers continue to inspire and excite. From the traditional models to innovative partnerships with notable figures like Pharrell Williams and Wales Bonner.

These sneakers do tell stories along with the comfort of feet. These Adidas Samba sneakers also evoke emotions and celebrate moments. Be it the Cloud White or the vibrant energy of the Kithmas, each pair of Adidas Samba sneakers offers a distinct expression suited to different tastes and occasions.

The Adidas Samba sneakers prove year after year that it's more than just a shoe. It's made for creativity and a bridge between the past and the present in sneaker culture.