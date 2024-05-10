Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Adidas Samba colors pack: Features explored

A set of six colorways from HumanRace x Adidas Samba is gearing up to be launched on May 15, 2024. Pharrell Williams, one of the notable collaborators of Adidas, began his journey with the sneakers brand in 2014. The collaboration between these two has gathered an assortment of sneakers and Samba is one of them.

The Samba lineup is one of the coveted sneakers from Adidas, tracing back its history to 1950. The name 'Samba' might suggest the Brazilian dance form but this is not how it was named.

Having begun as football shoes, the Adidas Samba sneakers were first spotted on icy football pitches. The marvelous performance of the shoe in harsh pitch gathered appreciation and garnered the nickname 'samba', which began a new era of Adidas shoe lines.

The upcoming pack will come in six colorways with a price tag of $170.

HumanRace x Adidas Samba Pack comes in six colorways

The first glimpse of the HumanRace x Adidas samba sneakers showcases the six different colorways. The sneakers incorporate a grey base, on which touches of quirky tints add a modish appearance.

Adidas Samba is renowned for its premium material and in this sneakers pack, Pharrell uses a leather upper and blends suede at the toe cap. The zig-zag stitches on the upper showcase the creative prowesses of Pharrell, underscoring the meticulous detailing of the sneakers.

While the grey leather upper creates a uniform base, the touches of quirky hues add variation. The basic six colors - blue, yellow, white, black, red, and green create the pack of six colorways. They are added at the three stripes, the collar, and the heel, offering a clean design and minimalistic aesthetics. The detachable heel tab adds extra architectural flair to the shoes.

Other coveted HumanRace x Adidas Samba shoes

When it comes to the sneaker collaboration with Adidas, the Louis Vuitton creative director, Pharrell Williams plays with color mostly. In 2023, the collaborators released a pack of nine colors, mirroring his other Adidas Superstar rendition "Supercolor Pack" from 2015.

This pack was the painted version of Samba shoes that came in red, yellow, green, lilac, brown, black, orange, white, and pink colorways. The zig-zag stitches at the three stripes became the signature style of the creative director while the extended tongue speaks about his creative prowesses.

Apart from these sneakers, last year, both brands launched another Samba iteration, the Samba Tones pack. In this pack, the brand launched three colorways - terracotta, charcoal and white.

All these Samba sneakers are made of ECCO leather upper, which saves 20 liters of water during the process.

The upcoming HumanRace x Adidas Samba shoes will hit the shoe stores on May 15, 2024, and it will retail on Confirmed and other selected stores with a price tag of $170.

Read more:

1) 7 Best Adidas shoes to try

2) 7 Best upcoming Adidas sneakers in May 2024

3) Adidas launches official team wear for Paris Olympics and Paralympic games