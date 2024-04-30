Adidas sneakers are made with the latest technology and come in impressive designs that are released periodically. To manage demand for some of their exclusive sneakers, the Three Stripes brand uses release mechanics like draws, queues, and invites, ensuring fairness to sneakerheads hoping to get a hold of their latest releases.

According to the Adidas website, the month of May 2024 promises silhouettes like the iconic Samba and the Adidas Predator 24. To grab a pair from the list, sneakerheads must sign up to become Adidas members and download the CONFIRMED app to receive notifications on the latest releases.

7 Best upcoming Adidas sneakers in May 2024

Rivalry 86 Low Shoes

Adidas TYSHAWN Low Shoes

Adidas Crazy 1 Shoes

Adidas KOLN 24 Shoes

Adidas Samba MN Shoes

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground Cleats

1) Rivalry 86 Low shoes

The Rivalry 86 Low shoes (Image via Adidas)

Crafted from suede, leather, synthetic, and rubber materials, the Adidas Rivalry 86 low shoes are reminiscent of 80s basketball style. Wrapped in preloved green, core black, and gum palette, the pair also comes with a synthetic lining and a rubber cupsole.

Other details include a green suede upper with black leather Adidas stripes at the sides, perforations on the toe and sides, and a white lace closure. This Adidas pair is set to be released on May 1, 2024, for $120 on the brand's online store.

2) Adidas TYSHAWN Low shoes

The Adidas TYSHAWN Low shoes (Image via Adidas)

Tyshawn Jones, a New York-based American professional skateboarder, offers a fresh take on sneakers with these Adidas shoes. The sneakers come in a metallic gold and cloud white color scheme.

Other details include black suede uppers with Nubuck overlays, perforations on the toes and sides, and lace-type closures. The Adidas sneakers also feature metallic gold TYSHAWN branding, a textile lining, and rubber outsoles.

These Adidas TYSHAWN Low shoes are set to be released on May 1, 2024, for $85 on the brand's online store.

3) Adidas Crazy 1 shoes

The Adidas Crazy 1 shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas reiterations pay homage to the 1970s originals with molded synthetic leather and TPU accents. The sneakers are dressed in a cream white, light solid grey, and active purple colorway.

Crafted from synthetic leather and rubber materials, they feature EVA midsoles, torsion systems, lace-type closures, and rubber outsoles that provide grip and traction. This pair is scheduled for release on May 2, 2024, for $150 on the brand's online store.

4) Adidas KOLN 24 shoes

The Adidas KOLN 24 shoes (Image via Adidas)

Scheduled for release on May 2, 2024, the KOLN 24 sneakers are inspired by the dynamic city of Köln with colors inspired by the city's vibrant houses, paying homage to the road to UEFA Euro 2024.

Presented in a yellow, almost blue, and clear pink colorway, this pair of Adidas men's shoes is crafted from suede, textile, and rubber materials and features Adidas signature stripes at the sides, a textile lining, lace-type closures, and gum rubber outsoles.

Those interested can purchase this shoe for $120 on the brand's online store.

5) Adidas Samba MN shoes

The Adidas Samba MN shoes (Image via Adidas)

The most recent iteration of the Adidas Samba, styled in a core black, cloud white, and gum colorway, symbolizes the shoes' evolution from sports to streetwear icons.

Constructed from leather, synthetic, and rubber materials, this pair features black leather uppers with three white Adidas signature stripes on the sides, metallic gold Samba branding, a synthetic lining, a lace-type closure, and a gum rubber outsole that reportedly provides adequate grip and traction.

The shoes will go on sale for $150 on the brand's online store on May 2, 2024.

6) Adidas Samba OG shoes

The Adidas Samba OG shoes (Image via Adidas)

It is said that the Samba OG shoes are timeless originals with more than 70 years of history. The forthcoming release is dressed in an off-white, chalk white, and silver color scheme.

Other details include pigskin suede uppers, synthetic and rubber materials, off-white Adidas signature stripes at the sides, synthetic lining, lace closure, and rubber outsoles that reportedly provide good grip and traction. These Adidas sneakers are set to be released on May 4, 2024, for $100 on the brand's online store.

7) Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground cleats

The Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground Cleats (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Predator 94 celebrates its 30th anniversary with the release of this special edition. The cleats are dressed in a core black, cloud white, and vivid red colorway.

Other details include a black fusion skin leather upper with three white stripes on the sides, a lace closure, and a Control Frame 2.0 firm ground outsole. These Adidas sneakers are set to be released on May 7, 2024, for $300 on the brand's online store.

Mark your calendars for these Adidas sneakers launching in May 2024.

