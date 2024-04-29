Nike introduced the Nike LeBron 21 sneakers in September 2023, marking the latest addition to the esteemed LeBron series. According to Nike, the sneakers are meticulously crafted with the next generation of basketball players in mind.

"Nike has unveiled the LeBron 21, the latest installment of the performance footwear collection, built with the next generation of basketball players in mind. Inspired by daughter Zhuri, the shoe features a range of details that aim to support the player throughout the demands of the game."

Reportedly inspired by LeBron James' daughter Zhuri, the design of the sneakers is said to mimic oyster shells. Moreover, the LeBron 21 boasts advanced technological features surpassing those of its predecessors, with details like a Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot and a full-length Cushion 2.0 foam carrier.

Best Nike LeBron 21 sneakers to avail in 2024

Selecting an ideal sneaker can be a tough task with the variety of options available on the market. To simplify the selection process, Team Sportskeeda has selected some of the best Nike LeBron 21 sneakers that one can consider.

1) Lilac sneakers

The Lilac sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Lilac sneakers are made from mesh and rubber materials, featuring a colorway of barely grape, lilac bloom, summit white, and light armory blue. They include a dimensional mesh upper with zonal perforations, a visible Air Zoom unit in the heel and front, and a shell-like heel with exposed construction.

The shoes are equipped with a quilted perforated foam tongue, cushioning foam in the midsole, lace-type closure, and a top-loaded plastic plate in the sole.

According to the brand description, this pair of Nike LeBron 21 sneakers boasts a low-to-the-ground design that offers agile fluidity without excess weight. They are priced at $200 on the brand's online store.

2) Cool Grey sneakers

The Cool Grey sneakers (Image via Nike)

The low-top sneakers showcase a cool grey and metallic silver colorway. Featuring a mesh upper with zonal perforations and ventilation on both sides, this pair boasts visible Air Zoom units in the front and heel, as well as a quilted padded tongue.

Additionally, these Nike LeBron 21 sneakers include a shell-like heel with exposed construction, cushioning foam, lace-type closure, and a plastic plate in the sole.

According to the brand description, this pair is optimal for LeBron's open floor attacks. They are available for purchase at $200 on the brand's online store.

3) Glacier Blue sneakers

The Glacier Blue sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Glacier Blue sneakers are presented in a light armory blue, blue hero, glacier blue, and court blue colorway. This pair boasts a cabling system, Nike Air Zoom cushioning, visible Air units in the heel and front, along with a low-to-the-ground design.

Additional features include a mesh upper, lace-type closure, and a quilted perforated foam tongue. According to the brand description, the design of this pair draws inspiration from the sea and the oyster cultivation process, with its glow-in-the-dark outsole inspired by vibrant organisms found on the ocean floor.

These Nike LeBron 21 sneakers are available for purchase at $114.97 on the brand's online store.

4) Queen Conch sneakers

The Queen Conch sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Queen Conch sneakers are highly rated on the Nike website. Crafted from rubber and mesh materials, they are draped in an ember glow, campfire orange, dark russet, and elemental gold colorway.

Other details include a mesh upper, quilted perforated foam tongue, lace-type closure, and a visible Air unit in the heel and front. This pair also boasts a cabling system, Air Zoom cushioning, and a plastic plate for added support.

According to the brand description, these Nike LeBron 21 sneakers are inspired by the pastel-hued queen conch, a sea snail with sparkle and superior strength. They are priced at $102.97 on the brand's online store.

5) Aragonite sneakers

The Aragonite sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Aragonite sneakers are dressed in jade ice, emerald rise, platinum violet, and terra blush colorways. The shoes are crafted with mesh uppers and feature visible Air units, Air Zoom cushioning, lace closure, and a to-the-ground design.

According to the brand description, the shoes mimic the tough and rugged nature of the Aragonite while also expressing its fluorescent nature. These Nike LeBron 21 sneakers are available for purchase at $114.97 on the brand's online store.

These Nike LeBron 21 sneakers have garnered attention for their ability to merge advanced sports technology with a fashionable exterior. They are among the options individuals can consider based on their preferences, available on the brand's official website.

