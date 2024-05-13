Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection: Features explored

Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection offers a fresh take on classic Adidas silhouettes. This isn't the first time these two brands have joined forces - their partnership started in Fall 2022. Their new upcoming collection is slated for release on May 13, 2024.

It features timeless Adidas shoes like the Samba, AS350, Gazelle Indoor, Handball Spezial, Handball Top, and Indoor Super. The timeless shoes will be given a summery twist with fresh colors and a new summery twist to classic silhouettes.

Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 embraces the sunny season with a light and airy color palette. Think fresh yellows and green pastels, like the soft hues of new leaves. Lavender and powder blues add a touch of whimsical charm, ensuring a perfect pair to match your summer mood.

Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection: Shoes feature comfortable nubuck uppers

Kith and Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection (Image via Instagram/@kith)

Kith x Adidas Originals’ Summer 2024 is back with a summer collection featuring classic Adidas shoes like the Samba and Gazelle Indoor. This is their latest collaboration after their first partnership in Fall 2022.

Kith x Adidas Originals’ Summer 2024 collection uses high-quality materials throughout. Each shoe is made with comfortable nubuck upper and features gold-foil Kith branding next to the classic adidas three stripes on the sides. Some of the sneakers have a suede toe wrap for a touch of extra style.

Read more: NCAA x Adidas Originals Footwear Collection

Kith and Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection (Image via Instagram/@kith)

Other shoes in the Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection, including the AS350, Handball Top, and Indoor Super, feature perforated details at the front instead of a suede toe wrap.

This design element adds breathability, making the shoes even more comfortable for summer weather.

Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection steps into summer with a light and airy color palette.

Whether one prefers a bright and cheerful look or something more calming, these summery colors ensure there's a perfect pair to match the sunny mood.

Read more: KoRn x Adidas to launch their second collection

The latest collaboration between Kith and adidas Originals proves once again why this partnership is a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. By combining timeless designs with summer-ready details and a vibrant color palette, this sneakers collection offers something for everyone.

With high-quality materials and a touch of Kith's signature style, these shoes are set to become summer staples.

Kith x Adidas Originals Summer 2024 collection drops this coming Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11 am EST. You can snag these fresh takes on classic silhouettes either in-store at Kith shops or online at Kith.com, their regional websites (CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com), or the Kith App.