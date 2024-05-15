8 Most expensive football jerseys of all time

Expensive football jerseys aren't just pieces of clothing that fans cheer for nowadays. They are slowly becoming popular as collectibles by fans and are sold in millions. These football jerseys are especially the ones worn by legendary footballers during iconic football matches.

Expand Tweet

One of the most expensive football jerseys was Diego Maradona's, which was sold for $8.5 million. While fans are getting their hands on iconic football jerseys, the bidding price for famous footballers' jerseys has been more than just a collectible but a prize of memorabilia from the iconic matches of that time. Here are the eight most expensive football jerseys of all time.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products. Please let us know in the comments.

8 expensive football jerseys bought over time

Football jerseys are iconic and here are the most expensive of all time which fans have invested in over time.

Diego Maradona 1986 World jersey ($8.5 million)

Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup final jersey ($7.4 million)

Pelé's 1970 World Cup final jersey ($188,000)

Sir Geoff Hurst's 1966 World Cup final jersey ($110,000)

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Manchester United jersey ($47000)

Paul Gascoigne's 1990 World Cup jersey ($34500)

George Best's 1970 European Cup final jersey ($29000)

Eric Cantona's Manchester United "King Eric" jersey ($18500)

1) Diego Maradona 1986 World jersey ($8.5 million)

Diego Maradona signed 1986 World Cup Replica Jersey. (Image via Sothebys)

Diego Maradona's jersey from the infamous 1986 World Cup match against England, where he scored the "Hand of God" goal, holds the record for the most expensive football shirt ever sold at a staggering $8.5 million. This reflects both the game's historical significance and Maradona's legendary status.

2) Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup final jersey ($7.4 million)

Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup final jersey (Image via Sothebys)

Lionel Messi's historic 2022 World Cup victory wasn't just a win for Argentina, it also created a new record for football jerseys. Both the shirt Messi wore during the final match and the one he sported while lifting the trophy as World Champion sold together for a whopping $7.4 million. This impressive price tag shows just how much passion fans have for Messi and his incredible achievement.

Read more: 8 Best Adidas Samba sneaker colorways of 2024

3) Pelé's 1970 World Cup final jersey ($188,000)

Pelé's 1970 World Cup final jersey (Image via Icons)

The "King of Football" lived up to his title, even with his expensive football jerseys. Pelé's shirt from the 1970 World Cup final, where he helped Brazil win the championship, sold for a whopping $188,000. This hefty price tag shows how much fans value memorabilia from legendary players and iconic matches.

4) Sir Geoff Hurst's 1966 World Cup final jersey ($110,000)

Sir Geoff Hurst's 1966 World Cup final jersey (Image via Sothebys)

Football history was made in 1966 when Sir Geoff Hurst became the only player to ever score a hat trick in a World Cup final, leading England to victory. His iconic jersey from that match is one of the expensive football jerseys that became a valuable piece of memorabilia, fetching a staggering $110,000.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Manchester United jersey ($47000)

Expand Tweet

Even early in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo's expensive football jerseys were collector's items. A testament to his talent and rising stardom, the shirt Ronaldo wore during Manchester United's triumphant 2008 Champions League final sold for a very impressive $47,000.

The hefty price tag shows that fans were already recognizing Ronaldo's potential to become one of the greatest footballers of all time, placing a high value on anything he wore during such a historic victory.

6) Paul Gascoigne's 1990 World Cup jersey ($34500)

Paul Gascoigne's 1990 World Cup jersey (Image via Icons)

Paul Gascoigne's England shirt from the 1990 World Cup, where he famously shed tears after receiving a yellow card, was sold for $34,500. This hefty price tag shows how much fans treasure jerseys linked to iconic moments in football, even those tinged with sadness.

7) George Best's 1970 European Cup final jersey ($29000)

George Best Back Signed Retro Manchester United Away Shirt (Image via Icons)

Manchester United legend George Best wasn't just known for his skills on the pitch and the value of his shirts. The jersey he wore in the 1970 European Cup final sold for a cool $29,000, showing fans' appreciation for both Best and that historic match.

8) Eric Cantona's Manchester United "King Eric" jersey ($18500)

Expand Tweet

Manchester United fans hold Eric Cantona, the legendary "King Eric", in high esteem. This is reflected in the price of his 1997 jersey, which sold for a hefty $18,500. Even a shirt worn by a player nicknamed "King" commands a royal price!

Read more: 8 Best Adidas football cleats to avail in 2024

Expensive football jerseys have become more than just clothing for fans. They are valuable collectibles that can fetch millions of dollars, especially when worn by legendary players during iconic matches. The list highlights the high prices fans are willing to pay for a piece of history like expensive football jerseys, showcasing their passion for the sport and its unforgettable moments.

Read more: 7 Best upcoming Adidas sneakers in May 2024