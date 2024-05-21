AC Milan player Theo Hernández signs a deal with Puma 

On May 14, 2024, the globally renowned sports company PUMA unveiled AC Milan and French star Theo Hernández as the latest member of the Puma Fam. The dynamic left-back will become one of the lead PUMA ULTRA stars alongside Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Cody Gakpo, Kyle Walker, and Memphis Depay.

Playing left back for AC Milan of Serie A and the French national team, 26-year-old Théo Bernard François Hernández is a professional footballer from France. He is widely considered one of the top full-backs on the planet thanks to his lightning speed, superb dribbling skills, and prolific goal-scoring abilities.

Although he is just 26 years old, Theo Hernández has a plethora of experience playing football in Europe. He has played for Real Madrid before joining AC Milan, an Italian club that is both a Puma Club and a behemoth in the Italian football league, in July of 2019. Hernández has made over 238 appearances for the first team and has also played for France on 25 occasions, scoring two goals.

In addition to his sheer skill, Theo Hernández is a player who is not afraid to take risks. As a result of his lightning-fast speed, he takes the game by storm in a flash.

Following the announcement, Theo discussed his choice to become a member of the Puma family as well as his aspirations for the future. Off the field, Theo is a known and respected fashion star.

Off the field, he's a style icon. After the announcement, Theo shared his excitement about joining the Puma Family and his aspirations for the future.

As per the press release, Theo Hernández commented on his latest partnership with the German activewear company, saying,

“I’m excited to be joining the PUMA Fam. Both on and off the pitch, the brand fits my game and personality perfectly. I’m looking forward to working together both in football and fashion and to push myself to achieve more success for both Club and Country.”

He also added,

“PUMA is such an iconic brand with heroes such as Pelé, Maradona and Johan Cruyff and it is a brand really pushing innovation in performance and style. Off the pitch, PUMA does things different and really pushes style in the sportstyle space and I’m looking forward to an exciting future together.”

Johan Adamsson, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sports Licensing at Puma, said,

“Theo is one of the best full backs in world football and is a player we have admired for a long time. He is a key part of the French national team and AC Milan. Having an incredible talent like Theo is exciting for us as a brand and we look forward to seeing Theo enter the next chapter of his career with us alongside him.”

Like other elite players on the brand's roster, Theo Hernández will also likely unveil his signature footwear styles in 2024. Theo fans and other football enthusiasts are encouraged to stay in touch with the brand's site for timely alerts on the launch of the player's signature styles.

