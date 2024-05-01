Puma sneakers showcase the brand's commitment to designing, developing, and marketing innovative footwear. The German-based brand's sneakers are sought-after by athletes and sneakerheads alike.

The high demand for some of their most popular silhouettes culminates in a long waitlist and a higher demand-to-supply ratio. Prospective buyers are advised to sign up on Puma's website to get access to the latest drops, restocks, and exclusive offers.

Puma promises a lineup of impressive models like the ASAP ROCKY x Puma Inhale OG and the Stewie 3 Dawn for May 2024. Check out some of them below.

Disclaimer: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

8 Best upcoming Puma sneakers in May 2024

All Pro Nitro

Suede XL

Suede California Dreamin'

Scoot Zeros Grey Frost

A$AP ROCKY x Puma Inhale OG

Puma x KIDSUPER MB.03

Stewie 3 Dawn in 'Cuse

Love Marathon Suede

1) All Pro Nitro

The All Pro Nitro (Image via Puma)

According to Puma, the All-Pro Nitro brings PUMA HOOPS technology into the basketball court. The Puma sneakers are dressed in deep aqua and purple glimmer colorway and feature an engineered mesh upper with TPU Formstrip.

Other details include nitrogen-infused foam in the midsoles and high-abrasion rubber outsoles. The low-cut silhouette will be released on May 1, 2024, for $130 on the brand's online store.

2) Suede XL

The Suede XL (Image via Puma)

The mint-colored reiteration of the Suede XL showcases Y2K's influence while retaining the classic Suede DNA. The shoes are also reissued with extra padding, extra large tongues, and extra thick laces.

The Puma sneakers feature a green suede upper with strips of white leather overlays on the sides, white midsoles, white rubber outsoles, and lace-type closures.

This pair is scheduled for release on May 1, 2024, for $85 on the brand's online store.

3) Suede California Dreamin'

The Suede California Dreamin' (Image via Puma)

Puma describes the California Dreamin' sneakers as reminiscent of sun-drenched seashores and bold adventures. The sneakers are dressed in sugar almond and passion fruit colorways. The shoes feature a hairy suede upper with Formstrip on the sides, debossed Puma branding on the quarter panel, matte lycra lining, and a mesh sock liner.

The pair also comes with cotton gradient laces and a rubber sole that reportedly provide adequate traction. The shoes are set for release on May 1, 2024, for $75 on the brand's online store.

4) Scoot Zeros Grey Frost

The Scoot Zeros Grey Frost (Image via Puma)

This first signature basketball shoe from Scoot Henderson is inspired by the player's disruptive style of play with design inspiration from Puma's Jaws.

The Puma sneakers are draped in silver mist and grey fog colorway with the jaw-like rubber wrap-up on the soles representing Henderson's tenacity on the basketball court. The pair would be released on May 3, 2024, for $100 on the brand's online store.

5) A$AP ROCKY x Puma Inhale OG

The A$AP ROCKY x Puma Inhale OG (Image via Puma)

The Puma Inhale silhouette of the 2000s receives an OG treatment courtesy of A$AP ROCKY. The Puma sneakers are dressed in summer melon and red colorway and are crafted from mesh, textile, synthetic, and rubber material.

The sneakers feature customized A$AP ROCKY and Puma footbeds, CMEVA midsoles, lace-type closures, and dimpled rubber outsoles with a color gradient effect. The pair would be released on May 3, 2024, for $120 on the brand's online store.

6) Puma x KIDSUPER MB.03

The Puma x KIDSUPER MB.03 (Image via Puma)

The KidSuper silhouette is the latest of LaMelo Ball's collaboration with Puma. The sneakers combine the popular MB.03 silhouette with Colm Dillane's artwork.

The sneakers are presented in bubble pink with embossed blue and black graphics. Other details include woven mesh uppers with synthetic, textile, and leather overlays, LaMelo x KIDSUPER co-branding, and abrasion rubber outsoles.

The pair is set for release on May 9, 2024, for $135 on the brand's online store.

7) Stewie 3 Dawn in 'Cuse

The Stewie 3 Dawn in 'Cuse (Image via Puma)

The Puma Dawn in 'Cuse, a model created by Breanna Stewart, WNBA heavyweight, in collaboration with Puma, celebrates the player's world impact in the course of her career journey.

The basketball shoes are draped in yellow, fluro peach, cobalt, and blue colorways. The shoes feature an engineered mesh upper with synthetic and textile overlays. Other details include TPU cages, Nitro-infused midsoles, Stewie co-branding, lace-type closures, and rubber outsoles.

The Puma sneakers are scheduled for release on May 14, 2024, for $125 on the brand's online store.

8) Love Marathon Suede

The Love Marathon Suede (Image via Puma)

These reiterations of the 1968 suede sneakers are part of the Love Marathon collection that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. According to Puma, the design is inspired by the colors of the Progress Pride flag.

The Puma sneakers are dressed in purple with the Pride flag's colors stitched on the tongue. Other details include a suede upper with perforation on the Formstrip, textile lining, rubber midsole, lace-type closure, and rubber outsole.

The Puma sneakers are set to be released on May 15, 2024, for $75 on the brand's online store.

Mark your calendars for these Puma sneakers set to be released in May 2024.

Read More

1) 7 Most expensive Air Jordan 4 sneakers to avail in 2024.

2) Bode x Nike announces launch of Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection

3) Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch

4) Puma x Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team announces the launch of the Crews Go Summer collection

5) New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic sneakers: Features explored

6) Nike Victory 2 Proto “White/Total Orange/Black” shoes: Features explored

7) 5 Best Nike LeBron 21 sneakers to avail in 2024

8) Adidas x A Bathing Ape announces launch of collaborative adidas N BAPE sneakers