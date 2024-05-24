Adidas x Lionel Messi has relaunched the iconic F50 Fast Reborn football boots in a stunning purple colorway, bringing back a beloved classic for a new generation. Lionel Messi, one of the best footballers ever, has always had a special bond with the F50s, making this reintroduction meaningful. Just in time for the Euros and Copa América this summer, the new F50 Fast Reborn footwear will let fans and players relive their magic.

Adidas introduced the F50 20 years ago. The F50, intended for speed and agility, proved popular among pros and amateurs. Lionel Messi has been identified with the F50 since his early career. The F50 Fast Reborn retains its character while integrating new technology and materials. Just the appropriate balance of old and contemporary.

Priced at $260, Adidas x Lionel Messi F50 Fast Reborn football cleats are readily available at select retailers and the official Adidas website.

Adidas x Lionel Messi F50 Fast Reborn football boots have striking features to count on

The Adidas x Lionel Messi F50 Fast Reborn firm ground cleats feature a striking design that pays homage to Messi's signature 'chameleon' boots from 2012. This pair of metallic purple and bright yellow shoes stands out on the field with their eye-catching look.

As the official website states,

"With the iconic adidas F50 set to rip it up once again, it felt like a good time to flash back to the franchise's most memorable colorway. A nod to Lionel Messi's footwear in South Africa 2010, the laceless Fibertouch upper on these limited-edition firm ground soccer cleats sports distinctive "chameleon" colors. A Sprintweb 3D texture ensures every touch is a memorable one."

Materials and construction

Adidas x Lionel Messi relaunches the F50 Fast Reborn football boots in purple colorway (Image via Adidas)

The ground cleats are made with a laceless Fibertouch upper, which ensures a snug and secure fit. The Sprintweb 3D texture on the upper enhances grip, ensuring that every touch is precise and memorable. The F50 Fast Reborn boots are also made with at least 20% recovered materials, which shows that Adidas cares about the environment.

According to the brand website,

"This product features at least 20% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make."

Laceless Fibertouch Upper

The Adidas x Lionel Messi F50 Fast Reborn boots feature a laceless Fibertouch upper that offers a sleek and secure fit.

Sprintweb 3D Texture

The Sprintweb 3D texture on the upper makes it easier to hold on to and control, so every touch is accurate and memorable. This quality helps players keep the ball in their hands and move quickly.

Messi’s endorsement

Lionel Messi's connection with the F50 boots adds a special significance to this relaunch. Messi debuted the F50 Fast Reborn during Inter Miami’s win over D.C. United, giving fans a first look at the revamped design. His backing for the boots makes sure they do well on the market. Many fans remember good times when they saw Messi in the F50s, which solidified their position as football superstar boots.

After completing 15 years in 2023 with Messi, the Adidas official website mentioned,

"Feet like no other. Mesmerizing footwork that hypnotizes the opposition and leaves them in a trance. In 2015, Messi sang three defenders a gentle lullaby with his feet in his signature F50 adizero Messi boots as he left them all laying on their backs before caressing the ball into the back of the net."

The Adidas x Lionel Messi F50 Fast Reborn football boots are a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern technology. The shoes are sure to make a big splash in the world of football because Messi supports them, and the design is beautiful. The materials are also cutting-edge. Using sustainable materials makes them more appealing because they are in line with modern environmental responsibility ideas.

