ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers: Features explored

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” running gears are making waves in the sneaker community. With its retro runners, ASICS has been riding a wave of success, and the Gel-Kayano 14 keeps this going. The "Cream/Sweet Pink" version looks great with any pair of sneakers.

The ASICS Gel-Kayano series has a rich history dating back to the early 1990s. The Gel-Kayano 14, first released in the late 2000s, marked a significant evolution in the series. The “Cream/Sweet Pink” edition stays true to this legacy while adding a modern twist.

As the brand website states:

"After 13 successful years, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14 shoe has a new designer. Yamashita-san has reimagined this style for the streets while maintaining its original aesthetic. This silhouette will take you back to the 2000s in a flash."

Further Hidenori Yamashita, the designer, states:

"'Flash’ for me references that burst of action where the runner lands at the heel and pushes away at the toes. Whether it’s the color, the lines, the materials, the silhouette, or the texture—all aspects of the GEL-KAYANO™ 14 shoe are designed with that idea of 'flash' in mind."

For those eager to get their hands on the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers, they will be available at select retailers and on the official ASICS website. This release, which combines classic design with modern style, is likely to be very popular.

Features of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers

Expand Tweet

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers boast a design that combines classic and modern elements. Style and function combine in the cream airy mesh upper to keep one's feet cool. This retro-modern design makes these shoes versatile for different outfits and events.

One of the standout features of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers is the striking color combination. Metallic Silver leather overlays offer elegance, while Black Tiger Stripes on the sides contrast. The midsole and logo details in Sweet Pink provide color and interest.

From the high-quality materials used in the upper to the carefully placed color accents, every element is thoughtfully designed to create a cohesive and stylish look. The "Made in England" tag on the tongues proudly displays the sneakers' heritage, adding a touch of authenticity.

Comfort and support

Comfort and support are at the core of the Gel-Kayano series. The ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers are no exception. The white midsole provides excellent cushioning, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day.

Also read: Kith Seoul x ASICS Gel Lyte III sneakers: Features explored

Rubber outsole

Durability is another key feature of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Cream/Sweet Pink” sneakers. The black durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction and ensures the sneakers can withstand daily wear and tear. This makes them a practical choice for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Cream/Sweet Pink athletic trainers seamlessly blend retro charm with modern style. The durable construction ensures they can withstand daily wear, making them a practical choice for various occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback