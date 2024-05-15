Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Dip Dye” Pack: Features explored

Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Dip Dye” Pack turns out to be a vibrant addition to the sneaker world, with the iconic Gel-Kayano 14 in three fresh colorways. This collection draws inspiration from global morning routines, captivating the essence of daily rituals through its calming color palette.

When Lapstone & Hammer works with ASICS, they always make shoes that are both new and nice to look at. Similar to their popular "Indigo" pack, this new "Dip Dye" pack combines classic sneaker styles with more up-to-date ones. The collection is meant to appeal to people all over the world by focusing on morning routines and showing how these habits affect style and identity.

People will be able to buy the Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 "Dip Dye" Pack at some stores and online for $200 for both men's and women's sizes. Not only are these sneakers shoes, but they also show how different and deep everyday activities are across countries.

People who like sneakers and people who are interested in culture are both welcome to experience the rich stories hidden in each shade as this collection comes out.

Detailed Features of the Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Dip Dye” Pack

The collection introduces three distinct colorways: coffee, matcha, and ube. Each color symbolizes a popular morning beverage from different parts of the world, translating these flavors into the sneaker design.

The coffee colorway uses shades of brown, reflecting the rich, invigorating essence of the beverage. The matcha is presented in vibrant green, mirroring the serene and refreshing qualities of Japanese tea. Lastly, the ube version dazzles in purple, representing the trendy Filipino yam that has found its way into cafes worldwide.

Design and materials

The lighter mesh on the men's versions of these sneakers stands out against the dark, bold suede. The women's models, on the other hand, have lighter, more colorful suede and mesh that soaks up more dye, creating a tonal variation. Hand-dip dying makes sure that every pair is different, with little details that turn each shoe into a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Dip Dye” Pack: Features explored (Image via Lapstone and Hammer)

About the choice of sneakers, the brand website states:

"We have chosen Coffee, Matcha and Ube as colorful representations of how people around the world prepare themselves for the challenges that lay ahead: brown for Coffee, a very much American beverage that has become a ubiquitous presence in almost every major world city; green for Matcha, a centuries-old Japanese staple that has seen its influence spread from the east to the west; and purple for Ube, the Filipino purple yam delight that is the 'it' flavor of the moment for lattes and bubble teas."

The Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 "Dip Dye" Pack is truly unique, both in terms of how it looks and how well it was made. The way these sneakers were dyed—by hand—is a nod to old-fashioned ways of dying, which gives the modern design a more real feel.

The Lapstone & Hammer x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 “Dip Dye” Pack offers a unique blend of cultural significance, innovative design, and superior craftsmanship. Each sneaker in the collection is not just a footwear choice but a celebration of global diversity and personal expression.