Champion sportswear and accessories are household names because of the brand's years of experience in the sports apparel industry. The Champion brand is credited with creating the first cotton football jerseys, patenting reverse weave sweatshirts, and developing the first supportive jogging bra amongst other products.

The Champion collegiate sweatshirts are popular on campuses across America. Moreover, Champion sportswear has also become popular athleisure apparel often worn by celebrities and fashion influencers.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

7 Best Champion sportswear and accessories to avail in 2024

The best Champion sportswear and accessories to avail include:

Utility medium duffel bag

Mesh shorts

Absolute strappy sports bra

Soft Touch joggers

Muscle Tank

Legend Lo lace shoes

City sport flounce skort

1) Utility medium duffel bag

The Utility medium duffel bag (Image via Champion)

The Utility medium duffel bag is reportedly made from a combo of black polyester fabric and a tonal synthetic material. White and red hues accentuate the black base as seen on the brand logos placed across the bag's surface.

The bag's dimensions include a 21 by 11 width, alongside a depth of 11 inches. The bag comes with an inner compartment and internal and external pockets for storage of portable items.

Other details include a detachable shoulder strap, and a pair of handles, wrapped together by a padded flap. The gym bag is priced at $50 on the brand's website.

2) Mesh shorts

The Mesh shorts (Image via Champion)

According to Champion, these navy blue mesh shorts are made from a breathable mesh fabric, that allows for airflow. The 9-inch shorts are also designed with a Tricot lining that offers a lightweight feel on the skin.

Additionally, the Champion sportswear features a stretchable waist design, side pockets, and side vents for easy movement. The mesh shorts sell for $30 on the brand's website.

3) Absolute strappy sports bra

The Absolute strappy sports bra (Image via Champion)

The Absolute strappy sports bra is made with a white spandex and polyester materials. The bra features a pullover design that enables easy wear and removal and a tight compression fabric for good fitting.

Based on brand information, the spandex and polyester fabric were treated with sweat-wicking technology, while the cut-out and mesh paneled design ensured the coolness of the body. The Champion sportswear is valued at $26 on the brand's website.

4) Soft Touch joggers

The Soft Touch joggers (Image via Champion)

The Soft touch joggers are attired in a grey color cotton fabric and feature an elastic gore on the ankle and waistband that ensures a secured fit. The sports joggers are brushed on the interior and exterior for a soft feel.

Other design details on the Champion sportswear include side pockets, alongside the brand's 'C' logo printed on the side pockets and at the back of the joggers. Also, the joggers were treated with sweat-wicking technology and a FreshIQ technology that offers resistance against odor, as per the brand. The joggers are priced at $41.25 on the Champion website.

5) Muscle Tank

The Muscle Tank (Image via Champion)

This muscle tank shirt is a best-selling Champion sportswear item and is designed from black cotton fabric, with visible stitches around both arms and neck region.

The sports tank features a ribbed collar and sleeveless design with the 'C' branding on the chest and the patch stamped on the back neck. This men's gym wear sells for $18.75 on the brand's website.

6) Legend Lo lace shoes

The Legend Lo lace shoes (Image via Champion)

According to Champion, the classic design of the Legend Lo lace shoes makes them versatile for any outfit or activity. The grey and white colored shoes come with pull tabs that allow for easy wear and removal, while the grey color laces work for perfect fit.

The kicks reportedly feature cushioned insoles and collars for comfort and foot protection. These sports shoes are priced at $45 on the brand's website.

7) City sport flounce skort

The City sport flounce skort (Image via Champion)

Champion describes the City Sport Flounce skort as suitable for running, tennis, golf, and athleisure. The City sport flounce skort is designed with polyester fabric and dressed in white.

The Champion sportswear item also features an elastic waistband that promotes optimum fit, while the side pockets help in the storage of portable-sized essentials. Based on brand information, a 3-inch long inseam is attached to the skirt, providing maximum coverage. These Skorts sell for $33.75 on the brand's website.

These Champion sportswear and accessories are designed with appropriate fabrics for comfort and sweat-wicking technology.

