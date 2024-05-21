7 Best sports shoes for men under $100

Nowadays, different brands have garnered an assortment of sports shoes under $100. While it's true that cheaper sports shoes may incorporate less advanced technology and materials due to cost considerations, there are still many options that offer excellent performance.

Sports shoes are tailored to meet the specific demands of each sport, considering the variations in intensity, surface, and movements. For instance, running shoes are designed to prevent common injuries like shin splints and plantar fasciitis, while basketball shoes aim to reduce ankle sprains and knee injuries.

Soccer cleats, with their distinctive studs, help prevent ankle sprains and meniscus tears. and tennis shoes are built to withstand the sport's unique movements, minimizing knee and ankle sprains.

Many leading sports shoe brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, etc offer reasonably priced options that deliver top-tier performance. This article will explore some of the best affordable sports shoes on the market.

Note: This article reflects solely the writer's opinion. We might have missed some of the options. Let us know about them in the comments.

Some of the best affordable sports shoes that priced under $100

Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some of the best sports shoes for men and they are-

Nike Court Legacy

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0

Puma Basket Classic XXI sneakers

Under Armour Edge Leather Training Shoes

Nike Impact 4 Basketball shoes

Puma Scoot Zero shoes

Adidas Dame Certified 2.0 Basketball shoe

1) Nike Court Legacy

Released in 2022, the Nike Court Legacy is a budget-friendly sports shoe that quickly gained popularity for its clean design and affordable price. The Court Legacy stands out among other Court Series shoes due to its blend of tennis heritage and modern appeal.

The Nike Court Legacy is notable for being part of the Next Nature series, incorporating at least 20% recycled materials by weight. The pebbled synthetic leather upper, likely containing recycled materials offers durability and comfort. However, it tends to crease quickly.

A distinct feature of the Nike Court Legacy is the 360-degree canvas layer atop the vulcanized sole, adding a unique aesthetic touch. The Swoosh logo, along with tongue and heel branding, completes the stylish yet straightforward design.

Available colorways:

Black/White

White/Black/White

White/Desert Ochre/Black

Price: $70 ( Nike)

2) Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0

The Adidas Lite Racer is a standout sports shoe for men, inspired by the brand's classic sports-style sneakers. This minimalist shoe features a breathable mesh upper, making it ideal for daily wear.

Different colorways of Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 ( Image via Adidas)

Designed as slip-on trainers, it combines sporty details with webbed laces, adding flair to a simple silhouette. The Cloudfoam cushioning ensures a lightweight, comfortable feel to this sports shoe.

Constructed with recycled materials, the upper contains at least 50% recycled content, contributing to Adidas's efforts to reduce plastic waste. The shoe boasts a regular fit, pull-on construction, textile upper, Cloudfoam sockliner, textile lining, and synthetic outsole.

Available colorways:

Cloud White / Core Black

Cloud White / Dash Grey / Grey Three

Aluminum / Grey Six / Orbit Grey

Silver Pebble / Olive Strata / Aluminium

Better Scarlet / Core Black / Cloud White

Legend Ink / Shadow Navy / Royal Blue

Core Black / Grey Five / Grey Three

Core Black / Core Black / Grey Six

Dash Grey / Dash Grey / Grey Three

Price: $70

3) Puma Basket Classic XXI sneakers

The Puma Basket Classic sneakers, a timeless icon since 1971, blend a sober design with exceptional comfort. Originally a reissue of the Clyde, this sports shoe features a leather upper for a casual-sporty style that has solidified its status as one of the best-selling shoes of the brand.

The low-cut collar and a padded tongue ensure a secure fit. The classic lacing system with flat laces complements their traditional style. Small perforations in the upper enhance breathability, keeping feet cool. The midsole's rubber layer provides a soft, comfortable surface while maintaining a lightweight feel without compromising foot protection.

The durable rubber outsole features a mid-height platform for added cushioning and a retro, classic style. The Puma Basket Classic fits true to size, accommodating medium-width feet comfortably and offering ample room for wider feet.

Available colorways:

Puma White-Puma White

Puma White-Puma Black

Puma Black-Puma Black

Puma White-Peacoat

Chocolate-Chocolate-PUMA Gold

PUMA Black-PUMA Black-PUMA Gold

Price: $75

4) Under Armour Edge Leather Training Shoes

These sports shoes from Under Armour are designed to excel both in and out of the gym, offering a combination of comfort, stability, and durability. Featuring a breathable mesh upper with leather overlays, these sports shoes ensure optimal airflow while providing the durability and stability needed for dynamic movements.

Under Armour Edge Leather Training Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

The leather overlays enhance the fit, making the shoes ideal for intense training sessions. The dual-layer Ortholite sockliner offers exceptional step-in comfort, moulding to the foot for a customized fit.

At the heart of these training shoes is the Charged Cushioning midsole, made from compression-molded foam. This technology delivers superior responsiveness and durability, absorbing impact and returning energy with every step.

The full rubber outsole is designed for durability, with a strategic pattern that enhances pivoting and traction. This ensures stability and grip on various surfaces, making the shoes versatile for different training environments.

Available colorways:

Fresh Clay / Pewter / Black

Black / White

White / Dark Orange

Starlight / Deep Periwinkle / White

Price: $ 70

5) Nike Impact 4 Basketball shoes

The sports shoe from Nike is designed to enhance performance and comfort. Featuring Max Air cushioning in the heel. The lightweight ensures confident jumps and smooth landings. Rubber wrapping on the sides adds durability and stability, ideal for high-intensity play.

Durable traction is delivered through a herringbone pattern on the outsole, aiding in controlled movement and stability. Diamond-shaped cutouts reduce weight and expose foam, contributing to the shoe's lightweight feel.

Enhanced durability comes from the skin, making the shoe capable of withstanding rigorous use. Full-foot security is achieved with a sculpted foam midsole that provides stability by extending up on either side of the heel.

Moulded rubber wings in the forefoot and a forefoot underlay add to the shoe's stability. The lightweight, semi-transparent mesh upper promotes breathability without compromising support, keeping the foot cool and comfortable during intense activities.

Available colorways:

Bicoastal/Malachite/Black/White

Dusty Cactus/Thunder Blue/Sea

Black/Bright Crimson/Wolf Grey/White

Black/Anthracite/Racer Blue/White

Ashen Slate/Thunder Blue/Glacier Blue/Barely

Volt Black/Armory Navy/Pure Platinum/Volt

White/Pure Platinum/Black

Price: $95

6) Puma Scoot Zero

This vibrant colorway pays homage to Scoot Henderson's home state and embodies his mantra, "O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate." Designed for high-performance basketball, this sports shoe incorporates advanced PUMA Hoops technology, making it ideal for end-to-end play.

Puma Scoot Zero basketball shoes ( Image via Puma)

The Scoot Zeros sports shoe features PROFOAM, a lightweight EVA midsole that cushions landings and propels forward movement, ensuring superior responsiveness on the court.

The Formstrip lockdown provides reinforced support and additional durability, while the high-abrasion tread pattern and non-slip rubber compounds enhance traction. Constructed with a synthetic, mesh, and textile upper, this shoe delivers a lightweight feel, complemented by a suede heel cap with embroidered details for added style.

Available colorways

Passionfruit-PUMA Green-Peach Fizz

Price: $100

7) Adidas Dame Certified 2.0 Basketball shoe

The Damian Lillard signature sports shoes from Adidas Basketball are designed to elevate performance on the court, embodying Lillard's clutch playing style. These sports shoes feature a Bounce midsole, providing lightweight cushioning and flexibility to adapt to dynamic movements.

Adidas Dame Certified 2.0 Basketball shoe ( Image via Adidas)

The synthetic upper, combined with textile lining, offers durability and a comfortable fit, essential for maintaining peak performance during intense gameplay.

The regular fit design of the sports shoe ensures that the sneakers accommodate a range of foot shapes, providing a secure and supportive feel. The rubber outsole is engineered to deliver superior traction and stability, supporting quick starts and stops crucial in high-pressure situations.

Available colorways:

Cloud White / Blue Burst / Silver Metallic

Semi Green Spark / Aurora Black / Cloud White

Core Black / Solar Red / Silver Metallic

Core Black / Cloud White / Dove Grey

Metal Grey / Cloud White / Grey Four

Core Black / Grey Six / Core Black

Lucid Lemon / Cloud White / Silver Green

Price: $90

These are some of the celebrated sports shoes for men under $100.