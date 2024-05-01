7 Best Anthony Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes to try in 2024

Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes can elevate one's game on and off the court. In basketball, aspiring to be a standout shooting guard like "Ant-Man" Edwards requires mastering scoring techniques.

This amazing style of play has propelled him to become one of the world's best and a fan favorite. Edwards' influence extends beyond his dazzling moves, reflected in the signature shoe collection that embodies both his style and fierce competitive spirit.

Whether it's an experienced player seeking to refine skills or a young athlete just starting, there's a pair of Anthony Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes to perfectly match one's needs.

Note: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

Best Anthony Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes to try in 2024

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the best Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes:

Basketball Turquoise AE 1 New Wave Basketball Shoes

Originals Silver Crazy IIInfinity Shoes

Youth Basketball Blue AE 1 Velocity Blue Basketball Shoes Kids

Youth Basketball White AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids

Youth Basketball Black AE1 The Future Basketball Shoes

Children Basketball White AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids

Infant & Toddler Basketball Orange AE 1 With Love Basketball Shoes Kids

Read More: 5 Best New Balance sneakers released in April 2024

1. Basketball Turquoise AE 1 New Wave Basketball Shoes

Basketball Turquoise AE 1 New Wave Basketball Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Designed with both style and performance in mind, they ensure one feels the difference with every move on the court.

The All Environmental AE 1 Hornet Sneakers transcend footwear, becoming a symbol of dedication to the game. Priced at $160, one can easily purchase these Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes from the brand’s official website.

2. Originals Silver Crazy IIInfinity Shoes

Originals Silver Crazy IIInfinity Shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes merge retro charm and advanced technology. These silver shoes are more than just sneakers; they're a statement.

Featuring a bold, out-of-the-box design packed with next-generation technology, they're built to help one become the best, regardless of competition level. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $160 from Adidas’ official website.

3. Youth Basketball AE 1 Velocity Blue Basketball Shoes Kids

Youth Basketball AE 1 Velocity Blue Basketball Shoes Kids (image via Adidas)

Designed specifically for young, aspiring basketball players, these Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes are more than just footwear – they're an instrument for on-court success. Providing essential support and a comfortable fit, they empower young athletes to consistently play their best.

Built to withstand the game's fast pace while remaining supportive, the Youth Basketball Blue AE 1 Velocity Blue Basketball Shoes Kids are the workhorse for any youth squad.

These shoes are built to last, allowing kids to hone their skills and confidence on the court just like Anthony Edwards did during his youth basketball days. Priced at $100, one can easily avail these shoes from the brand’s website.

4. Youth Basketball AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids

Youth Basketball AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids (Image via Adidas)

These white Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes offer exceptional functionality. Combining flawless color and cutting-edge features, these shoes inspire every budding athlete.

Made with durable materials and a smart design, the Youth Basketball White AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids have unmatched quality, design, and style for the next generation of basketball stars. One can easily purchase these basketball shoes for $100 from Adidas’ official website.

5. Youth Basketball AE1 The Future Basketball Shoes

Youth Basketball AE1 The Future Basketball Shoes (image via Adidas)

These Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes allow one to make a bold step whenever they step on the court. The Black Design caters to young players who idolize court champions.

These shoes, which use the most advanced technologies and features, improve performance and comfort more than previous versions. One can easily avail these sneakers from the brand’s official website for $100.

6. Children Basketball White AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids

Children Basketball White AE 1 Best of adi Basketball Shoes Kids (Image via Adidas)

For revolutionary youth players, these Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes provide increased comfort and durability. The Adidas AE 1 Best children's basketball shoes are designed to meet game demands, making them ideal for young basketball players.

Their lightweight and portable design encourages natural movements, similar to basketball player Anthony Edwards. They make an excellent introduction to sports, ensuring a comfortable and supportive fit for young players. Priced at $80, one can easily purchase these sneakers from the brand’s official website.

7. Infant & Toddler Basketball Orange AE 1 With Love Basketball Shoes Kids

Infant & Toddler Basketball Orange AE 1 With Love Basketball Shoes Kids (Image via Adidas)

Featuring a lightweight and flexible construction, the Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes help youngsters take their first steps into the world of sports. The soft materials keep their feet comfortable as they start their journey to becoming future basketball stars.

The Mini & Baby Basket Orange AE 1 With Love Basketball Shoes Kids prioritize comfort and durability with a supportive fit for little feet. Priced at $70, one can easily avail these sneakers from the brand’s official website.

Conclusion

The Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes combine versatility and style, seamlessly complementing a variety of outfits. Their sleek design and comfortable construction make them appropriate for use on and off the court. These shoes look great with both athletic and casual outfits.

The bold colors and distinctive Adidas branding set them apart as a versatile and stylish footwear option. One can easily upgrade their style while getting the comfort and performance with Edwards x Adidas basketball shoes.