Nike Kobe shoes are regarded as some of the best basketball shoes on the market. The late Kobe Bryant collaborated with Nike to create sports shoes that merged technical innovation with his basketball journey. Nike Kobe shoes tell stories of the Championship rings won by Kobe and reflect his legendary status.

Bryant also re-introduced low-top basketball sneaker designs in the market. Nike Kobe shoes are known for their game-changing technology, styles, and unique colorways. Over the years, they have captivated the hearts of fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of this list.

5 Best Nike Kobe shoes to avail in 2024

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee"

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo"

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16"

Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day Hornets"

Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protro "Camo"

Trending

1) Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" (Image via StockX)

The Bruce Lee colorway is regarded as one of the most coveted Nike Kobe shoes. Originally released in 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his final championship, the colorway made a comeback in 2020 with the Proto series.

The basketball shoes are dressed in a Del Sol, Metallic Silver, Comet Red, and Black colorway. The shoes also include a yellow and black paneling upper that is inspired by the jumpsuit worn by Bruce Lee in Game of Death, and red scratch marks on the lateral sides, which are nods to the final fight sequence of Enter the Dragon.

The yellow and black midsoles and black outsoles add the finishing touches to this pair. The Nike Kobe shoes sell for $260 on StockX.

2) Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo"

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" (Image via StockX)

The 2023 release of this pair signaled the comeback of the Nike-Kobe partnership. The shoes are dressed in a white colorway and feature an all-white design that reflects purity and legacy.

The pair includes a white upper, low-cut silhouette, padded collar, and white lacing. It also features a white midsole with Kobe's "Sheath" logo embroidered on it and a white and black outsole.

The Nike Kobe shoes sell for $125 on StockX.

3) Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" (Image via StockX)

The Mambacita Sweet 16 is a tribute to the late Gigi Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita sports foundation. The reiteration of the Kobe 6 is dressed in a Black, White, and Metallic Gold colorway and features a black snakeskin-inspired upper that pays homage to Kobe's Black Mamba moniker.

Gigi's jersey number 2 is stamped on the lateral sides of the ankle and has a neoprene and mesh tongue. The pair also comes with black Zoom midsoles and white outsoles with Kobe and Gigi's names printed on them.

The Nike Kobe shoes sell for $442 on StockX.

4) Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day Hornets"

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day Hornets" (Image via StockX)

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day Hornets" was released in 2019 and is available in a White, Varsity Purple, and Orion Blue colorway. The pair features a white upper with purple and blue accents and a bold purple Swoosh logo on the sides.

It also comes with perforations on the toes and sides, a blue mesh tongue, purple lace closure, and a blue-tipped collar. The design is finished off with a white midsole and a blue outsole.

The Nike Kobe shoes sell for $569 on StockX.

5) Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protro "Camo"

The Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protro "Camo" (Image via Goat)

This pair is a collaboration between LA-based UNDFTD and the Nike Kobe brand. Crafted from canvas, leather, and rubber, this pair features a green camo canvas upper with leather accents on the tongue and collar, a large Swoosh logo on the sides, Zoom Air cushioning, and black lace closures.

The high-top shoes are designed with white laces and UNDEFEATED branding on the heel. The Nike Kobe shoes sell for $424 on StockX.

These Nike Kobe shoes are regarded as some of the best silhouettes because of the rich history behind their creation and their reflection of Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Read More:

7 Best Nike basketball shoes to avail in 2024

5 Best Nike LeBron 21 sneakers to avail in 2024

5 Best Nike shoes to shop on Amazon in 2024

6 Best high-top Air Jordan sneakers for men

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback