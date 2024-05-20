8 Best Hoka running shoes for women to avail in 2024

Hoka running shoes for women feature three core technologies—Cushioned midsole that acts as a high shock absorber without weighing down the shoe, an Active Foot Frame that cradles the foot and secures the heel, and lastly, the MetaRocker technology reduces the height difference between the heel and toe.

According to experts, Hoka running shoes provide shock absorption and stability and reduce the risk of injuries.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

8 Best Hoka running shoes for women

The best Hoka running shoes for women, according to experts and athletes, are:

Hoka Bondi 8

Clifton 9

Challenger 7

Zinal 2

Mafate Speed 4

Skyward X

Mach 6

Kawana 2

Trending

1) Hoka Bondi 8

The Hoka Bondi 8 (Image via Hoka)

The Hoka Bondi 8 reportedly features a heel extension that enhances stability. It also includes a padded heel tab and tongue that offers comfort and support to the ankle while running.

According to the brand description, the sneakers feature an Ortholite Sockliner that enhances cushioning and makes the shoes feel lightweight. The shoes feature an upper dressed in a grey mesh fabric with the light green colors of the laces and midsole accenting the predominantly grey color of the shoes.

The Hoka running shoes are priced at $165 on the brand's website.

2) Clifton 9

The Clifton 9 (Image via Hoka)

This 9th edition from the Clifton series reportedly comes with a stack height of about 3 millimeters, alongside a responsive foam padding that provides underfoot support.

The Clifton 9 shoes are covered in a grey and green colorway and were designed with a molded Eva midsole that offers cushioning and energy return. Additionally, the Metarocker technology used in the construction of the shoes ensures stability.

These Hoka running shoes sell for $145 on the brand's website.

3) Challenger 7

The Challenger 7 (Image via Hoka)

Hoka describes the Challenger 7 as an intersection of road and trail with increased stack height and tightly spaced lugs in the soles, inspired by gravel tires, for traction on uneven terrain. The Challenger 7 reportedly features a Compression Eva midsole that aids cushioning, while the 4-millimeter-long lugs attached to the rubber outsole promote grip efficiency.

These pair of sneakers are enveloped in green, Off-white, pink, and brown colors, with the upper built from a stretch knit fabric that allows for unrestricted foot movements and ventilation, as per the brand.

The Hoka running shoes are valued at $145 on the brand's website.

4) Zinal 2

The Zinal 2 (Image via Hoka)

The Zinal 2 sneakers reportedly feature a Vibram Megagrip technology on the outsole that offers good traction. The Hoka running shoes for women are presented in a multicolor design featuring black, grey, white, blue, and yellow colors.

The upper area of the Hoka running shoes is crafted from a combo of knit and mesh fabrics to ensure ankle support and air inflow. A pull tab is constructed on the upper for easy wear and removal.

The Zinal 2 kicks sell for $160 on the brand's website.

5) Mafate Speed 4

The Mafate Speed 4 (Image via Hoka)

According to Hoka, the Mafate Speed 4 combines qualities from the Evo Mafate and Mafate Speed sneakers with updated new textiles and construction.

The Hoka running shoes are dressed in a green, black, blue, orange, and purple color scheme, with branding details like the 'HOKA' and 'VIBRANT' letterings printed on the side and midsole. The reinforced construction of the toe box reportedly protects and supports the toes, while the five-millimeter-long lugs support traction.

The shoes are priced at $185 on the brand's website.

6) Skyward X

The Skyward X (Image via Hoka)

The Skyward X features a Rocker-shaped design, with an upper attired in a yellow knit material. The yellow background of the shoes can be seen contrasted by the green highlight on the upper and the multicolor sole.

As per the brand's information, the shoes feature a Carbon fiber plate that provides stability, while the PEBA midsole cushions the feet.

These Hoka running shoes sell for $225 on the brand's website.

7) Mach 6

The Mach 6 (Image via Hoka)

Based on Hoka's description, the Mach 6 sneakers were designed with foam-padded insoles that provide comfort.

The Mach 6 shoes come with a pink-colored synthetic upper, accentuated by the 'HOKA' lettering in a white hue alongside the multicolor midsole. Perforations are visible on each side and toe box, allowing for airflow. The anatomical design of the tongue provides a plush and tender feel to the foot, as per the brand.

These Hoka running shoes are priced at $140 on the brand's website.

8) Kawana 2

The Kawana 2 (Image via Hoka)

The women's Kawana 2 shoes are defined as accessible trainers for women that deliver well-balanced rides with speckled regrind midsoles for easy transition.

The shoes feature mesh uppers covered in grey and blue colors. The white color of the S.R. midsole contrasts against the dual-colorway of the upper. The pull tab feature makes wearing and removal easy, while the gum outsole ensures traction.

These Hoka running shoes are priced at $140 on the brand's website.

These Hoka shoes for women are bestsellers and are also recommended by some doctors and podiatrists for their beneficial design and enhanced cushioning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback